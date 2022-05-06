Please reward the medical frontliners

IN April last year at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, I had proposed in this column a token RM10 monthly contribution from each of our 1.6 million civil servants for just three months, which by the end of the exercise about RM48 million would be raised rather seamlessly.

My proposal was for the money to be used as a year-end bonus for the thousands of medical frontliners in the civil service who have by then been working for the past 18 months without a break under tremendous stress and risks battling the pandemic.

A large number of these truly unsung heroes have themselves been infected with the virus while handling Covid-19 patients in highly challenging and congested conditions, and many have succumbed to the infections too.

When there was no reaction from the government to this proposal, I texted a note to Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, as a friendly reminder.

To my delight, I promptly received a WhatsApp text from him that this was being done.

He announced via a press statement attached to the WhatsApp note that civil servants of various categories would be contributing a portion of their fixed allowance from June 2021 for three months.

But instead of a RM10 monthly contribution from the entire workforce, Mohd Zuki decided that only half of them would chip in proportionately based on their grades.

The higher their grades or income, the more their contribution while the frontliners themselves, who were pouring their blood, sweat and tears grappling with the pandemic, were exempted from the cut in allowance.

The total contributions amounted to RM30 million compared with RM48 million as per my original proposal.

But to me, the anti-climax of this rather noble effort was the civil service leadership’s decision to donate the collection to the National Disaster Relief Fund, instead of a well-deserved bonus for the frontliners.

Common sense dictates that a mere RM30 million added to the relief fund was like a drop in the ocean and made no impact because the government was already spending an unlimited amount running into hundreds of billions of ringgit for the relief fund to fight the pandemic.

It would certainly mean a huge morale booster for our Health Ministry frontliners, particularly from the low-income bracket because no amount of words can do justice for all their selfless sacrifices, while the majority of their counterparts in the civil service were working in a much safer environment.

For the greater part when the nation was under various stages of lockdowns until we entered the endemic stage, other civil servants were working from the comfort of their own homes, thus saving a lot of time and commuting expenses, unlike the frontliners.

In addition, while non-frontliners were enjoying their annual leave, staff of some 150 government hospitals, and thousands of clinics and other medical facilities had to forgo theirs.

If only common sense had prevailed, it would have made a world of difference by way of rewarding our frontliners.

No civil servants would begrudge the medical frontliners had their contributions been used as a bonus payment to the latter instead.

In fact, there are thousands among those in the higher income categories who would voluntarily contribute more for this most worthy cause.

It might sound strange but I take the liberty here to once again propose another round of contributions from the fixed allowance of civil servants, except the frontliners themselves.

But this time if the government decides to implement it, please do not donate the money to the already well-endowed National Disaster Relief Fund.

Let’s get our act together and do it right via a bonus payment to all the frontliners. Period.

