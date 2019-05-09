Pluses for all, pain for some

THE smooth and peaceful emergence of the Pakatan Harapan government was the best thing that happened to Malaysia in a very long time.

Malaysia is back on the path of being Southeast Asia’s brightest star in terms of managing change in a measured peaceful democratic way.

It is a full year since Malaysia took unequivocal steps to end almost a decade of unbridled kleptocracy. The most recent forfeiture actions to recover more than a billion ringgit of assets, including baubles and bribes are noteworthy.

Most significantly the PH government has been successful in bringing about a reaffirmation and reinstatement of time-honoured values like hard work, honesty, integrity both in our public and private domains.

In the long term this would be the ingredient that would contribute to greater national unity by addressing issues relating to income inequality, geographical divide, rural-urban differences and the rights and responsibilities of the majority and the minorities.

If any community is lagging behind it has become abundantly clear that when the playing field has been levelled there will be openings and opportunities for everyone. The government has to monitor the situation closely so that sizeable sections of all communities feel included and are able to participate in economic activities.

The government must apportion more assets and soft power to explain its policies and the principles it operates on. They have done badly in this regard in the past year.

The press and media’s role in promoting investigative journalism and openness and transparency in the public domain has to be encouraged and welcomed.

Malaysia has in the past year moved up to the top spot in terms of press freedom in Southeast Asia. Admittedly at its 122nd place it still has a long way to go. Yet a good start has been made.

The paramount importance attached to the rule of law is commendable. Most of us would appreciate the stand taken by the government in promoting human rights in general and would urge the government to continue efforts to make Malaysia a signatory, with reservations if need be, of all United Nations conventions in force.

The appointments of a new chief justice and a IGP signal a substantial rather than a symbolic break from the opacity and arbitrariness of a lost decade.

The civil service’s rebooting must continue to ensure the people are assured of impartial, efficient, equal and unbiased service. Our publicly funded health and medical service is the best in Southeast Asia and it operates on a not-for-profit basis.

A short sojourn in Hospital KL convinces me that the professionalism, dedication and caring nature of our specialists, medical officers, nursing and supporting staff is most impressive and yet our best kept secret.

I was shocked to discover that many of these specialists are not quite there or in the lowest rungs of the premier JUSA hierarchy.

The Public Services Department which is overloaded with self-serving JUSA appointments has an obligation to ensure that our professionals in the medical, health, engineering, law, academic and other specialised fields are amply rewarded so that this talent pool is retained and recognised.

The education system and its deservedly bad image is a cause of concern for all. After a year of stocktaking and evaluation there is an obligation to proceed cautiously on revamping the entire system. We cannot be a number one democracy in Southeast Asia if we do not address the weaknesses in our education provision.

A Cabinet minister had alluded some weeks ago to a reactionary “deep state” clique which suggests influence bordering on iniquity in almost all branches of our polity.

Without so much as a witch-hunt there is a need to identify them and re-educate them to embrace the change that the PH government embodies.

The stand taken to protect and promote workers’ rights has to be followed up with new laws and better enforcement and monitoring mechanisms.

We have to go back to the basics in relying on vetting and due diligence when unelected, unauthorised nonentities are employed to handle information and vital assets.

The country also needs reassurances that the prime minister in an quintessentially prime ministerial-centric system is no longer capable of committing all those egregious acts attributed to a former incumbent.

Most of us may not readily acknowledge it but rather unobtrusively since May 10, 2018 state authority is not based on coercion but more on consensus and the consent of the people. For instance the authorities did not bring out water cannons to break up the orchestrated agitation against ICERD!

For the corrupt, serial lawbreaker, the wealthy who can’t explain their inordinate good fortune and the tax-evaders the PH government would prove irksome. That is not a bad thing.

There should be no respite in the fight against corruption and abuse of office.

Datuk M Santhananaban

Kajang