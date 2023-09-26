PM’s speech reflects Madani values

PRIME Minister (PM) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s maiden speech at the United Nations (UN) general assembly in New York was an emphatic call to the international community, one that emphasised the pressing need for immediate action in several key areas: decentralisation of binary power structures, the preservation of the territorial integrity of nations, climate disaster mitigation, social and economic empowerment, enhanced protection of Muslim communities and the promotion of goodwill among the citizenry of the world.

It was a speech of monumental significance as it reflected the values of Malaysia Madani – the brainchild of the PM.

His bold declarations were emblematic of the Madani framework he envisioned. In his address, the PM lamented about the geopolitical dialectic, amid rising tensions between the US and China, which have inadvertently pushed nations to adopt ideological allegiances, exacerbating global polarisation.

His advocacy resonates with current international trends that signify a paradigm shift towards the decentralisation of power and the disassembling of monopolies that have historically dictated the trajectories of sovereign nations.

This theme aligns with the core values and foundational axioms of Malaysia Madani, especially concerning trust, the reinforcement of good governance and establishment of strong institutions, with focus on integration.

Anwar’s strides in redefining the decoupling of orthodox power structures were articulated through his proposal to revive the Asian Monetary Fund and his call for concerted efforts to reduce over-reliance on the US, thereby advocating for de-dollarisation in the same year.

He also emphasised that the UN triangulate its attention towards the continued encroachment of territorial integrity. Referencing the military aggression initiated by Russia in Ukraine, persistent human rights violations in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the military coup in Myanmar, Anwar warned of the dangers of perpetual conflict as it can inadvertently set a precedent in the eyes of nations with malintent to sideline international laws due to its perceived lack of enforcement.

The value of prosperity, which is strongly echoed in the Madani framework, uniquely and distinctly characterises his call to the UN for peace and stability in war-torn regions through stricter measures toward security enforcement.

He reminded about how the scars of bloodshed from World War II, which played a pivotal role in the formation of the UN, continue to haunt the institution, as acts of atrocity and violence still cast an aggressive stranglehold on vulnerable countries, depriving them of their ability to assert their independence.

The PM’s plea for greater assurance with regard to security is undeniably important to today’s geopolitical and geostrategic dialogue, allowing for more authentic exchanges.

Given the country’s grievances in recent climate catastrophes, which have wreaked havoc and caused great strife to Malaysians, the PM underscored the importance of recognising the need to innovate climate disaster mitigation strategies, and called on developing countries to commit financially towards this cause.

This crucial front reflects the value of innovation enshrined in the Madani framework as he called for robust, effective and efficacious solutions towards strengthening climate resilience.

The situation regarding the severity of the global climate crisis seems to be escalating dramatically. Considering these developments, the PM hopes to encourage efforts to address the climate crisis and secure a more promising future for future generations.

He voiced the need for social and economic empowerment due to the alarming events that have brought ruin to the world.

In recognising the worsening wealth inequality and challenges in accessing quality education, he advised that resources be allocated towards elevating affected communities and ensuring they are adequately equipped with social and economic capital to achieve upward socioeconomic mobility.

This image of an ideal society coincides with the PM’s vision of a Madani society that peaks in civilisation, enjoying the advantages of egalitarianism, equity and quintessential economic, social and political development.

The notion of a Madani society is indeed a noble aspiration.

Anwar also made it clear that he denounced all forms of bigotry and vitriol catapulted towards Muslim communities and stressed that the UN, in alignment with the charter enshrined in its ethos, ought to develop ways to promote peace and goodwill across the world, to instil the values of compassion and respect.

“Earlier this year, I introduced ‘Malaysia Madani’ – a vision built on the pillars of core values that we believe are indispensable in any harmonious, thriving and peaceful society.

These basic principles and moral values also apply in the context of our relations with other countries,” the PM was quoted to have said in his speech.

Anwar’s inaugural speech has galvanised the Madani framework in a way that transcends international borders. It is a message of justice that has reverberated across the world.

This dissemination of our nation’s action plan is poised to yield favourable outcomes for Malaysia’s future. It demonstrates that Malaysia has the potential to be a powerful thought leader in today’s modern-day climate, replete with challenges, difficulties and hurdles.

Malaysia Madani, which is universally applicable in its dictates and axions, can be a guiding philosophical force, contributing to the moral evolution of today’s world, which will leave a lasting impact on future generations.

The PM’s call to action is a declaration of faith and dedication towards a cause which seeks to empower Malaysia and the world.

It ought to be the hope of the inter-national community that the vision of the global order articulated by Anwar, one that reinforces justice, security and prosperity, is achieved.

Malaysia’s message of Malaysia Madani to the world on the global stage will be remembered for its intellectual refulgence and splendour, which was presented in spectacular fashion. It is an inspiration to us all.

The writer is a student researcher at Sunway University. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com