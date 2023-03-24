PM scores again for nation

THE prime minister’s revelation that 60 mega companies, including multi-national corporations, have been asked to assist in initiatives to help the poor is yet another laudable step in the right direction.

We also commend the several organisations in the private sector for stepping up to contribute in nation-building. Providing financial support directly to Technical and Vocational Education and Training centres to train poor youths is admirable.

The involvement of mega companies in initiatives to help the poor is the right move towards elevating the less fortunate.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s efforts to teach the marginalised group to be self-sufficient should be welcomed. This is another milestone in the reformation of our society, and we hope to see more steps taken by the new leadership to promote independence among the less fortunate.

Anwar’s new initiative should set the tone for all other government-linked companies to follow.

Returning the wealth of the nation to all citizens is crucial for nation building.

J. D. Lovrenciear