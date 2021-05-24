PM’s call for patent waiver lauded

WE the undersigned organisations and patient advocacy groups strongly welcome Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s keynote address at the Nikkei 26th International Conference on The Future of Asia on May 20.

We applaud him for this transformative call: “To prepare for a long century of recurring health emergencies – the temporary IP suspension must give way to a total transformation of the pharmaceutical patent system.

Pausing the gears is not enough. Our obligation is to dismantle it entirely. And Asia must lead the way in opening up patent protections to produce cheaper generic versions of life-saving medicines for critical diseases, from Covid-19 to HIV/AIDS.”

As a first step, we call on the prime minister to formally inform the World Trade Organisation that Malaysia will join 62 other countries as a co-sponsor to the temporary waiver of the TRIPS Agreement that will apply to patents, trade secrets and other relevant intellectual property covering vaccines, treatment medicines, diagnostics, and other medical products needed for Covid-19.

While global and national attention has been focused on vaccines, there is also urgent need for medicines to treat Covid-19 as cases continue to rise, so a comprehensive waiver

is needed.

Signed by:

1. Agora Society Malaysia

2. Citizens’ Health Initiative

3. Consumer Association of Penang

4. Health Equity Initiatives

5. Malaysian AIDS Council

6. Malaysian Women’s Action on Tobacco Control and Health

7. Majlis Perundingan Pertumbuhan Islam Malaysia

8. Majlis Tindakan Ekonomi Melayu

9. Majlis Perundingan Pertubuhan Islam Malaysia

10. Monitoring Sustainability of Globalisation

11. Parti Socialis Malaysia

12. Persatuan Kebajikan Sokongan Keluarga Selangor dan Kuala Lumpur

13. Persatuan Pergerakan Pengguna Malaysia

14. Pertubuhan Pembangunan dan Penyelidikan Antarabangsa untuk Kelestarian

15. Pertubuhan Ikatan Intelegensia Membangun Malaysia

16. Positive Malaysian Treatment Access & Advocacy Group

17. Prostate Cancer Society Malaysia

18. PT Foundation

19. Sahabat Alam Malaysia

20. Teras Pengupayaan Melayu

21. Third World Network

22. Together Against Cancer Association Malaysia