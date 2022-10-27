Political meritocracy in GE15

MALAYSIANS will be frustrated if “the best of the best” candidates are not fielded in the upcoming GE15, labelled by incumbents as the “Mother of all Elections”.

Voters will be looking for a high benchmark of candidates with unquestionable financial records, integrity, education and experience.

These are the candidates who may hold ministerial positions and hopefully re-steer the nation to economic stability.

Sadly, the leaders we voted for in GE14 did not follow the script.

All the narratives were unapologetically rewritten after a series of party hopping, changes in governments and exposure to corruption scandals.

As it is, voters have a lack of enthusiasm over an ill-timed election, where leaders have turned a blind spot towards predicted flood catastrophes as well as the public wastage of money during an economic downturn.

There is justifiable fear that there may be a poor voter turnout.

The 14th Parliament was only due to expire on July 16 next year, five years after the first meeting of the first session of the 14th Parliament of Malaysia on July 16, 2018.

Based on the Registrar of Societies, there are 69 political parties or coalitions registered in the country as of Oct 5, including Barisan Nasional, Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional.

The kingmakers who are currently in negotiations for partnerships are Parti Bangsa Malaysia, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, Malaysian United Democratic Alliance, Parti Sarawak Bersatu and Warisan Malaysia.

Behind the scenes, there are also “working together” pacts among some of the component parties in the event there is no two-thirds majority by one party in the elections.

At this point, there is no concrete news on who they are going to side with while nominations are underway.

Within this ambiguous framework, voters will be confused about who to vote for.

Up to now, there are still glaring uncertainties about the selection of candidates who are to be fielded.

Party leaders have the final word on the nomination, suspension or even expulsion of a member.

These powers could be abused arbitrarily, especially when selecting a candidate.

What is clear is that with every passing day, leaders are becoming desperately nervous as they realise that their grip on power is not that tight anymore.

Even the loyalists who stand with folded hands and bowed heads are regarded with suspicion.

In this process, capable MPs are given the cold shoulder. For instance, there are rumblings that incumbent Klang MP Charles Santiago, who had a majority of 78,773 votes out of the 128,536 ballots cast in GE14, may be replaced in GE15.

Santiago is highly reputed for procuring and distributing aid for thousands of families in his constituency when their homes were ravaged by floodwaters last year.

Currently, he is on the ground updating on flood-related issues.

Why take something that is working well, break it and try to re-fix it?

Other winning DAP candidates with good track records are Bakri incumbent Yeo Bee Yin who may contest in Puchong to replace DAP chief Gobind Singh Deo, who may contest in Damansara.

PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli has announced a candidate-vetting process based on “transparency, integrity and credibility”, in response to voters demanding candidates of a higher calibre. PKR also needs a larger pool of capable leaders for this election.

A high level of apathy will spread among voters, especially youth.

The general question among polls is, “why vote if they are not the best?”

In August, the Dewan Rakyat was told that there were 21,113,234 registered voters, with 1,141,749 of them comprising voters aged 18 to 20.

This will be the first time they will be involved in the electoral process and may observe every process of the election polls with great scrutiny.

They will look for role models to motivate them to come out and vote.

They are already being hounded by visuals on social media about low standards in political behaviour and would not expect better governance for the next five years.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said all prospective Barisan Nasional candidates for GE15 will be vetted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, the Insolvency Department and even the religious department.

He said vetting by a religious authority would be the first time it will be carried out for elections in the country and would ensure that prospective candidates are not among those involved in Syariah cases.

Ironically, this points to the real causes of instability in Malaysia, the dominance and patronage of the party leadership, and corruption in Malaysian political parties.

We need political meritocracy and not notorious elitism and favouritism when fielding candidates.

The old rusty right-wing UK Conservative Party has taken a liberal stance and has chosen Rishi Sunak, a member of a visible minority, to be in the most powerful seat in office. Nothing needs to be cast in stone. We can always reset.

