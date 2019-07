SUARA Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) is disappointed by the Court of Appeal decision in rejecting the appeal by Fahmi Reza against his conviction under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Article 10 of the Federal Constitution provides for freedom of expression which can and should only be limited in circumstances where it poses a threat to national security. It is absurd to argue that the political satire by Fahmi Reza can pose a threat to national security. The initial charges made against him in 2016 was a clear act intended to silence dissent.

Despite the change in administration, there has been no move for the politically motivated prosecution against Fahmi Reza to be withdrawn. The Attorney-General’s Chambers and the Pakatan Harapan administration must answer for the continued failure to uphold freedom of expression as promised by the Pakatan Harapan manifesto.

Pakatan Harapan did not start the prosecution, but it will be accountable for its failure to stand and defend the freedom of expression as enshrined within Article 10 of the Federal Constitution.

Sevan Doraisamy

Executive Director

Suaram