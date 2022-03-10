Politicians are beholden to voters

THE one thing party defectors must remember at all times is that parliamentary seats do not belong to them but to the voters.

Literally, a representative can only cross over to the other side of the parliamentary floor if it’s in the best interest of the voter.

For the last three years, sworn political enemies have switched parties and formed alliances while disguising their vested aspirations as the “will of the people”.

When they were no longer guided by their moral compasses, a law had to be introduced to put them on the right track, with precise definitions on when defectors would be able to retain or forfeit the seat.

To this effect, we trust that the Anti-Party Hopping Bill will ensure that MPs stand by the same party until the House is dissolved.

Hopefully, these party-hoppers will not be able to keep their seats as lifebuoys, when they jump off the party ship.

Defecting parties due to their personal agenda is unacceptable.

Personally, I believe elected representatives who jump parties should be denied the right to contest in a by-election.

Nothing good really comes from defecting a party, even for the defector himself.

Party-switchers may lose the support of voters and thus lose their seats the next time they stand for election.

For far too long, any formal efforts to push for the tabling of the anti-hopping law has been left hanging on the grounds that it violates Article 10(1)(c) of the Federal Constitution, that guarantees “freedom of association”.

In 1986, the then PBS-led Sabah government adopted an amendment in the state Constitution requiring assemblymen to vacate their seats if they resigned or were expelled.

However, the High Court declared this unconstitutional as it went against Article 10(1)(c).

In 1992, Nordin Salleh and Wan Najib Wan Mohamed resigned from Semangat 46 to join Umno, in contravention of the Kelantan state government’s Article XXX1A. Again the Supreme Court cited Article 10(1)(c) and dismissed the case.

Later, the two defectors stood under the Barisan Nasional tickets and lost.

In recent years, the Penang legislative assembly passed the Constitution of the State of Penang (Amendment) Enactment 2012 with Article 14A, which states that those who resigned or were expelled from parties should vacate their seats.

Notwithstanding the legislature, standing for election under a party banner and inviting support is a contract between the candidate and the voter.

The candidate pledges adherence to certain principles in line with the party he represents.

If he or she defaults on this contract, he or she must resign.

In this sense, the real check and balance comes from the voters. And that was what we did in the 14th general election in 2018.

As voters, we voted out the old party that was in power for more than 60 years. The historic turning point ended in vain.

Our principles for choosing Pakatan Harapan, an alliance which offered hope, were sacrificed and compromised because of party hopping.

To date, because of massive party defections and the recurring emergence of new parties with various tones, we have a fragile democracy with a poor semblance of who and what we voted for.

With this political landscape, we cannot blame voters for having a blurred vision of who belongs to which party.

The law should therefore have the power to control the party-hopping of democratically chosen MPs, with clear consequences of the impact of these defections on society.

By all counts, if candidates have chosen a party that matches their own preferences and values, they must try to be faithful to the party and work from within.

They owe it to us to serve until the end of their term in the party that we voted for.

Even if the party had abandoned the original principles or is now twisted beyond recognition, our representative must have the courage to speak up about the ideals that the party originally stood for.

They do not need to “toe the party line” if party leaders sway from its core values.

No matter how hard the defectors try to politically engineer their reasons for the defection, the integrity of defectors will always remain questionable.

It would not only anger party members from the defected party, but also draw suspicion from new party colleagues.

The most obvious test is whether or not a party-jumping politician is re-elected in the next election.

That is why the vote is the most powerful instrument and yields so much returns when we use it effectively on representatives who were there for us at all times, especially during the recent flood disasters and the Covid-19 pandemic.

For those voting in the Johor election, please use your candidate as a tool to get what the community needs.

Do not let yourselves be the tools for their self-vested wants.

