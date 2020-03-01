Politics, people and principles

WE have a new man at the helm as our 8th prime minister.

We need to pause and reflect as the nation remains embroiled in a tense, unpredictable political quagmire.

Between the people and politics, rest principles – the fulcrum that drives a future, worldwide.

So let us list the following:

» What are the principles by which we as a nation of people live by?

» What are the principles that drive our business communities from the solo trader to the boardroom of powerful directors and oligarchs?

» What are the principles that hold each community of believers of faith as they profess to journey with fellow citizens of differing faiths?

» What are the principles that professionals, blue collar workers, activists, NGOs and politicians hold on to fervently?

If these principles are divorced, alienated, detached or not in sync with the universal truths that saw the journeying of all of humanity then we are in perpetual crisis as a nation of people.

If the universal principles of truth, justice, honour and dignity of life and governance upon which every prophet and religions draw their tenets are ignored, no matter what politicians and religious leaders promise and what people chase after will never register a blessed nation.

So what are the answers we can table, admitting what exactly are the principles that best describe the soul (or conscience and consciousness) of Malaysia?

Therein lies the answers to what we are facing today.

When our principles – of people and politics – are in harmony with humanity’s benchmarks, we will progress. When these are off tangent, we are doomed no matter how much we scream our lungs out, fight our battles or make promises.

Principles are the fulcrum for people and in politics. Principles and humanity cannot be juxtaposed nor isolated.

In Malaysia our principles have been slipping away – in all facets of people’s lives and in the arena of politics.

Despite all the piety we showcase; despite all the knowledge we profess to draw upon; despite all the personal wealth and riches we parade; despite the laws we enact, we are truly very poor on our principles.

Now do not try rebutting with the argument, “Don’t be idealistic” or “Mana ada dunia kalau ada principles, Bro?”

J. D. Lovrenciear