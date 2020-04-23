Potable water is our right

ARE clean rivers here to stay?” (Letters, April 22) touched on cleaner rivers as a result of the movement control order (MCO).

It would seem that when normalcy returns, SPAN (the National Water Services Commission) will need to impose stiffer penalties, even jail, as a strong deterrent.

Our disappointing history of river pollution is well known. Malaysia’s aim to be a high- income nation does not count for much if our water pollution becomes a major recurring health issue; not to mention the inconvenience of water supply cuts.

SPAN has to urgently enhance the management, control and enforcement of water resources. Our rivers, lakes and reservoirs cater for our domestic, industrial, agricultural, and recreational use. More so, unpolluted water is that vital resource that must be fit for human consumption.

As most of our water originates from rivers, river pollution is a serious concern. Unpolluted clean water should not be a privilege but a right. All stakeholders, particularly federal and state agencies, must make concerted and coordinated, not piecemeal, efforts to conserve and preserve the quality of drinking water.

The public must be prudent and not waste water and not resort to irresponsible waste disposal that often ends up in rivers.

It goes without saying that water sources are limited precious resources. Consumers’ expectations for ready access to unpolluted water are, arguably, not unreasonable in modern Malaysia.

As conservationist Jacques Cousteau warned: “Water and air on which all life depends, have increasingly become global rubbish bins. This we must always strive to avoid.”

Sze Loong Steve Ngeow

Kajang