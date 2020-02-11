PPSMI scores will pick up

I WISH to comment on the teaching of Science and Mathematics in English (PPSMI).

Some experts like Prof Emeritus Dr Shahrir Mohamad Zain (Research fellow under the UM Centre for Civilisational Dialogue) say this might not be the best solution as students score better in tests set in Bahasa Malaysia than in English.

Before we even debate its implementation, we need to reflect on the purpose of PPSMI. Is it just to have good scores in all three subjects; English language, Science and Mathematics in schools? Or do we look at the bigger picture of having a society which has mastery over all three subjects. This includes graduates who are proficient in the target language as well as the two important subjects.

The government can implement PPSMI with one condition that is to let the implementation of the policy to go through for a period long enough for us to see its impact.

Hence, even though exam scores will initially show students scoring better in tests set in Bahasa Malaysia, I believe that given time we will eventually see more students doing well in the subjects taught in English.

PPSMI should be implemented, however, the Ministry of Education should not be politicised. Do not change appointments in the ministry when there is a change in the government or even a change in the cabinet.

We all love Malaysia and our younger generation.

Hazel

Kuala Lumpur