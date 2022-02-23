Practise religion within context

PREACHERS and politicians need to attend a workshop on contextual living and learning, if they aspire to take Malaysia forward.

One deputy minister suggested in a video clip some days ago that husbands had the right to apply a soft physical touch (sentuhan fizikal yang lembut) on their wives if they fail to listen to the man’s advice and change their behaviour.

Many commentators interpreted her tip to mean a husband can hit the wife gently.

Contextual living is the art of living in accordance with the context of our times, and contextual learning is the science of relating old practices to the context of their times.

As this subject is not taught in schools and universities or in the religious classes of any faith, myriads of religious and political decisions have been made and continue to be made without an understanding that all knowledge and practices are valid only within their contexts.

The practice of husbands disciplining their wives by hitting them goes back to the early days of civilisation when rivalry between expanding nations led to constant warfare requiring males to become soldiers. This paved the way for male dominance.

Women ended up as baby producers and housekeepers under the thumb of men.

Scriptures of old did not challenge male control over society as it had become deepset, although they laid down rules for the treatment of women.

But women in the 21st century have become the equal of men in job performance and political governance.

Notice the worldwide adulation that New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is getting, and the brickbats thrown at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In fact, men are more likely to be unruly than women, as their high testosterone levels goad them into frequent combat. It’s the men who should be getting the spanking from women.

Male dominance over women in society always results in disastrous consequences over the long haul.

Wherever the general rule is subjugation of women, talent is drawn from only half of the adult population.

There is also a cascading effect, as men occupying the political and religious strata carry more weight than ordinary men. It is a very unbalanced society that eventually crashes.

War-torn societies in West Asia, Central Africa, and Kashmir place heavy emphasis on male kinship groups acting as defence forces, and these societies where male bonding lays the foundation for soldiering tend to keep women down because they can’t fight like men.

Today’s war zones are real-life enactments of scriptural times in the early period of any civilisation when masculine power was essential to defend the new civilisation against enemies.

Most women had no role as warriors during scriptural times except preferably to raise male children to carry arms.

War conditions also favoured child marriages, as early production of soldiers gave a warring side the advantage in military size.

In addition, the father could transfer the responsibility for protecting and feeding the little girl to her husband who was legally entitled to treat his wife in any way not expressly forbidden by scripture or culture.

Subordination of women and child marriages were two sides of the same masculine coin.

But it must always be remembered that these male-favoured practices were permitted by scripture and religious law only for the sake of a civilisation’s survival.

The war context has long faded, except in regions of strife.

Child marriage was permitted for another contextual reason: poverty.

It became a lucrative way for a father with many children to reduce the number of mouths to feed and get paid for giving away his little girls to adult men with money.

Child selling is at times mentioned in scripture rather favourably, but it is the sociological context that you must always bear in mind.

However, the father’s personal gain comes at the expense of society.

Worldwide research indicates that married children tend to be poorly educated and that becomes a great loss to the nation with consequences in the form of huge lost earnings and a poor quality social framework.

In 2018, our then education minister Maszlee Malik told Parliament that child marriage was one of the reasons for students dropping out of school.

The same year, an impoverished rubber tapper in Kelantan gave his 11-year-old daughter away in marriage to his employer who already had two wives.

Also in 2018, another Kelantan man, who had 13 children, gave his 15-year-old daughter in marriage so that she need not continue living in poverty.

Tens of thousands of underage girls across Asia have been forced into marriage because their families dropped into abject poverty through loss of jobs and businesses during the last two pandemic years. But is poverty still a valid context for child marriage?

If child marriage is permitted as a means of poverty eradication in the 21st century, then we have no clue how to raise living standards despite the fact that poverty eradication is the most researched topic in the world.

Another common reason for child marriage is that the underage girl –sometimes as young as 12 – has become pregnant and her family needs to save face and maintain the community’s respect.

This is frequently cited in Malaysia as valid justification, but it is hellfire testimony to the failure of our nation to build effective whole-of-society parental guidance and support systems for the correct upbringing of all children.

Many underage children in the indigenous Orang Asal tribes of Borneo also get married off, but the context is a surviving prehistoric tradition.

There were no schools in the pre-civilisational era and jobs were largely confined to hunting deer and gathering plant food.

But with free primary education, this context should also no longer exist.

Child marriage persists because conservative preachers of many religions across the globe, including the US, have no idea what is contextual living and claim that any ban on the practice would contravene religious teachings.

In 2018, a state religious leader in Malaysia actually proposed lowering the legal marriage age to 14 without citing any scientific studies on how a lower minimum age could benefit the child specifically and society generally.

But few countries can outdo the US with its generous bouquets for child brides. Only six American states out of 50 have banned underage marriages.

Nine states have no statutory minimum age. No good lesson here from America.

The writer champions interfaith harmony. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com