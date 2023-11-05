Predicament of senior citizens and nursing homes

THE increasing lifespan of senior citizens poses greater challenges to families, communities and the government. While some seniors can still move around and take care of themselves, others require care due to illness or immobility.

It is not uncommon for families to look after their elderly parents, but the burden can be overwhelming and emotionally taxing.

I have a friend who is a teacher and is struggling to care for her bedridden mother with dementia who frequently soils herself. Her siblings are too old or retired to help, leaving her with no support.

While some of her friends have suggested sending her mother to a nursing home, the siblings object due to the stigma attached to such homes.

The issue of nursing homes for the elderly is a sensitive one. Some seniors and their families are hesitant to send their loved ones to nursing homes because they are costly and may not offer suitable living conditions.

However, nursing homes are essential for seniors who are sickly and immobile and require medical care and attention.

Nursing homes need to change their image and concept to instil trust and confidence in people. People should also realise that nursing homes provide an essential service that helps the elderly live with dignity.

Nursing homes should not be viewed as a dumping ground for the elderly but as a place where they are cared for and can have a good quality of life.

Better provisions should be made for the welfare and well-being of the aged and sick. The government and private sector should work together to improve the conditions of nursing homes and make them more affordable for those who require their services.

In conclusion, caring for senior citizens is a responsibility that requires a collective effort from families, communities and the government. Nursing homes are an essential part of this effort and should be viewed as a necessary option for seniors who require medical care and attention.

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban