Prevent eateries from exploiting sugar prices

I HAVE been following the development on the potential increase in sugar prices, given the surge in global sugar prices recently.

According to the International Sugar Organisation, about 80% of the global sugar production comes from sugarcane, while 20% is derived from beets.

The upward trend in global prices of raw sugar and the increasing cost of production of refined sugar will mean that sugar prices will have to increase soon. This is simple logic.

Sugar is a controlled item in Malaysia and was subsidised by the government but this was terminated in 2013.

The reliance on imported processed sugar to meet domestic demand is unwise given that the government is committed to improving food security in the long-run.

Imagine an event of geopolitical tension like the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, leading to countries holding up their exports of essential food items, like wheat, to build up national stockpiles, the same could happen in sugar-producing countries.

This will mean that whenever there is a global conflict, sugar prices will shoot up or, worse still, we may run out of sugar. It will present a problem as Malaysia is the highest sugar consumer in Southeast Asia.

The likelihood of a sugar price increase has led to many retail outlets, especially those involved in the food and beverage industry, to warn of a potential increase in prices. This is worrying for teh tarik lovers like me.

I am paying more than RM2 per glass in most mamak restaurants and it is difficult to find any place selling it below RM2.

I find this perplexing because although sugar prices have been relatively stable in the past 10 years, prices of beverages have increased significantly. Every time there is a hike in fuel prices or utilities, restaurants will use it as an excuse to increase their prices.

As a former restaurant operator, I know that the profit margin for beverages is one of the highest. For example, the profit margin for a glass of teh tarik can range from 100 to 300%.

The other issue is the race for restaurants and eateries to offer “cheap meals” under the Menu Rahmah programme, mooted by the government. This goes to show that restaurants can cap prices if they want to.

I hope that the imminent increase in sugar prices will not be used as an excuse by restaurant operators to hike up prices.

Sibu Coffeeshop and Restaurant Owners Association chairman Tong Ing Kok summed it up well in a recent press conference, where he urged coffee shops not to increase their prices, given that the existing prices of beverages were already high.

He was quoted as saying that “a cup of kopi-o peng with sugar is between RM2.20 and RM2.50, which is already high. So, one should not raise prices just because the price of sugar is increased”.

The Domestic Trade and Costs of Living Ministry should monitor restaurant operators to ensure that prices are under control and eateries do not take advantage if the sugar price increases.

Yee Mun Keong

Penang