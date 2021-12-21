Preventing waterborne diseases

AS many parts in the country are now facing the onslaught of flash floods due to the yearly northeast monsoon season, unpredictable weather and change in global climate, steps need to be taken by affected victims to avoid having contact with floods as much as possible.

Flash floods are a destructive force, affecting people’s lives as well as destroying their property.

However, on a microscopic level, we should also be aware that flash floods also carry another hidden risk that can affect a person’s health and life if proper steps are not taken.

Floods are usually polluted and contaminated, and can potentially increase the transmission of waterborne diseases such as typhoid fever, cholera, leptospirosis and hepatitis A.

It is important for us to realise that waterborne diseases have been the cause of millions of deaths every year in many countries, especially poor and developing countries.

Touching or consuming water that contains pathogenic microorganisms can cause health problems to the flood victims.

In many developing countries, waterborne diseases are the main cause of child deaths, especially diarrhoea.

Floods can carry human and animal faeces, silt, toxic chemical wastes, oil and other suspended particles with it.

The occurrence of infectious diseases associated with drinking water like diarrhoea and dysentery are quite common.

Thus, it is necessary to focus on the prevention of waterborne diseases by preparing water properly and making it fit for human consumption and use.

The country cannot allow the spread of any waterborne diseases among the population while facing the current Covid-19 pandemic. Early preventive steps must be taken to prevent this at all costs, especially by those in the affected areas to prevent themselves from becoming a victim.

Among the steps that can be taken are drinking only filtered or bottled water, washing hands frequently with clean water (never use flood waters), washing containers frequently, eating only cooked and warm foods, keeping the fingernails short and clean, using proper toilets, avoiding flies by disposing animal and organic waste properly, adopting safe and protective measures to avoid contamination and to destroy infectious organisms when handling and disposing infant and toddler faeces. Of all mentioned preventive steps, washing hands is most important method of prevention.

One should wash their hands constantly before preparing foods and eating.

Likewise, it is necessary to wash your hands after using the toilet, changing diapers and other activities.

Parents must make sure their children are not playing with flood water. Anyone who falls sick, must immediately seek medical help at nearby clinic or hospital.

The relevant authorities need to play their role by immediately offering all the necessary assistance to the victims in the affected areas.

They must ensure that clean water, food and medical supplies, along with the necessary equipment, are being channel accordingly to affected parties.

In order to make ensure all these plans are carried out effectively and efficiently, there should be good communication and team work between federal and state level officials.

The relevant ministries like the Health Ministry (MOH) and the Public Health Department should constantly evaluate the situation in affected areas and take steps to avoid any spread of waterborne diseases.

There should also be plans to increase public awareness over the issue. The relevant ministries and departments should spread all the necessary information concerning flash floods and the risks associated with it to the public along with the preventive steps that one must take to prevent themselves from infection.

It is also very crucial for the country to adopt more effective and up-to-date flash flood risk management plans in order to deal with the problem, which is now a growing concern for all.

This plan sets out how the government, relevant organisations or agencies, stakeholders and communities should work together to manage the risk of flash floods.

Developing an effective flash flood risk management plan requires close and enduring links between the agencies responsible for land use planning, emergency management, response and recovery and agencies responsible for rain, river, and sea monitoring systems in the country.

Community understanding and the ability to respond appropriately and effectively to flash flood warning systems are also an essential component where the communities should be made aware of the risks they might face during flooding and the steps that need to be taken.

In the flash flood risk management plan, communities should also be clearly informed that they have a duty and responsibility to follow all the given directions by any authorised agencies during and after a flash flood event and to seek out their assistance if it is needed.

By having a more suitable, organised and efficient flash flood risk management plan in place, it would further reduce the harmful impacts associated with flash floods.

Muzaffar Syah Mallow is a senior lecturer of Faculty of Syariah and Law at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM). Comments: letters@thesundaily.com