Prioritise mental healthcare for overall well-being

THE Dewan Negara recently approved the Health White Paper, which outlines future reforms for the healthcare industry.

Among the issues addressed in the paper, presented by Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa, are the effects of mental health in Malaysia.

According to the World Health Organisation, an individual’s mental well-being is a crucial and substantial component of their overall health.

Maintaining good mental health will enable individuals to recognise their capabilities, effectively handle stress, develop coping mechanisms and contribute positively to their communities.

According to a 2022 Ipsos survey, Malaysians expressed concerns about both their physical and mental well-being. The survey revealed that 86% of respondents considered maintaining good physical health as a top priority while 84% prioritised their mental health.

A National Health and Morbidity Survey conducted in Malaysia found that individuals from ages 16 to 19 had the highest prevalence of mental health problems, with 10.3% experiencing depression and 18.3% reported being suicidal.

To promote accessibility and eliminate barriers to mental healthcare, a telecounselling project has been implemented, offering sponsored sessions with certified psychologists and counsellors. This initiative aims to encourage more Malaysians to seek assistance for their mental health concerns.

According to Doctor Anywhere Malaysia general manager Edward Ling, the programme offers free mental health counselling services to Malaysians through a smartphone application, to provide convenient therapy to 20,000 Malaysians, who are experiencing mental health problems.

To reduce suicide rates, it is crucial for mental health to be prioritised by everyone. The public has a significant role to play in identifying symptoms that may indicate someone is experiencing mental health challenges, as early intervention is vital.

The Health Ministry should expand and enhance its existing mental health awareness activities to help increase public understanding of mental health issues, to encourage early diagnosis and improve knowledge on managing such concerns if they arise in the future.

The government should take a stronger stance in advocating against abuse to prevent victims from experiencing distress and potentially contemplating suicide. Abuse can encompass various forms, such as bullying, cyberbullying and other harmful behaviours.

In addition to improving the overall well-being and physical health of the population, particular attention should be given to prioritising the welfare of children.

According to research by Unicef (United Nations Children’s Fund), children living in low-cost flats in Kuala Lumpur faced a relative poverty rate of 100%. The study also indicated a high prevalence of malnutrition among these children.

Child poverty is a serious problem in Malaysia that can have an adverse effect on children’s mental health over the short and long term.

These children are more susceptible to contracting infectious diseases, lack access to adequate healthcare and suffer from the detrimental effects of hunger.

The Health White Paper acknowledges that socioeconomic factors, including poverty, may affect up to 80% of all healthcare outcomes.

Therefore, addressing the immediate health concerns and tackling the root causes of poverty necessitate a comprehensive and multifaceted approach.

Strengthening and defining social protection, coupled with targetted income assistance schemes, should be a top priority. These initiatives can include various programmes, such as those aimed at improving food security, providing cash incentives, offering targetted subsidies, ensuring affordable housing and enabling prompt access to healthcare services.

To ensure that low-income families have access to comprehensive treatments, a focused approach is required to improve healthcare accessibility.

Preventive measures and public health initiatives, including vaccination campaigns and early detection of illnesses, are crucial in safeguarding public well-being.

Furthermore, efforts must be made to improve access to education, with focus on reading, writing and financial literacy.

In addition, efforts to reduce poverty should include enhancing the socioeconomic opportunities available to parents.

This can be achieved through various initiatives, such as tailored reskilling and upskilling programmes.

Significant progress is required to achieve Sustainable Development Goal Three, namely, good health and well-being, to guarantee healthy lifestyles for all, regardless of age.

The writer is a Director at Ungku Aziz Centre for Development Studies, Universiti Malaya. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com