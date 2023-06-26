Prioritise transparency, accountability

ACCOUNTABILITY is an underlying subset of Malaysia Madani’s six core values of sustainability, prosperity, innovation, respect, trust and care, and compassion.

While the government contends it is committed to adhering to these values in its programmes, plans and actions, it is imperative that it must also be seen to be always accountable to the people, especially if there are delays in the process of upholding these values.

It then begs the question as to why investigative reports of mishaps, disasters and accidents are generally not made public but kept under wraps in most cases.

The most recent case is the Batang Kali landslide that occurred about six months ago and claimed 31 lives.

Until now, the report has not been released, leading to speculation that the authorities have something to hide.

There is talk that the area where the landslide occurred was not zoned for agriculture, commercial or recreational use, and that there is collusion among various parties to evade responsibility and its consequences.

It is high time to put such speculation to rest and come clean.

Except for reports by the Royal Commission of Inquiry which have been made public in the past, there has been a dearth of departmental and other inquiries that have seen the light of day.

The government must prioritise transparency and public accountability when handling tragic events, especially when lives and financial and other losses have been incurred.

During the past two to three decades, Malaysia faced numerous disasters including floods, landslides, transport and road accidents, industrial accidents and the collapse of buildings.

Every time a disaster or serious accident occurred, the authorities would announce an investigation to be carried out but regrettably, the finding of the inquiries or investigations were never made public.

These events caused physical and emotional distress among those who were involved either directly or indirectly.

Making investigation reports public serves multiple important purposes, including fostering trust, facilitating learning, ensuring justice and promoting safety measures for the future.

Investigation reports provide a wealth of information that can be utilised to develop and enforce effective safety measures and policies.

Government agencies responsible for disaster management can use the findings to review and improve existing regulations, codes and standards.

Enhanced safety measures can include improved monitoring systems, stricter land-use regulations, early warning mechanisms and public awareness campaigns.

The dissemination of investigation reports allows policymakers and relevant stakeholders to make informed decisions to safeguard lives and minimise the risk of future tragedies.

The public release of investigation reports also enables the community to better prepare themselves to respond effectively in similar situations.

Knowledge of potential risks and vulnerabilities empowers individuals and communities to take proactive measures, such as creating emergency plans, strengthening infrastructure and fostering community cooperation.

The sharing of information fosters a sense of collective responsibility and encourages collaboration between the government and the public, resulting in stronger, more resilient communities.

And it boosts the people’s confidence in the government.

So, let’s have no more delays, no more silence, no more lethargy and no more excuses.

Make public all reports on major mishaps, accidents and disasters.

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye

Kuala Lumpur