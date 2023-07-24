Probe attempt on Siti Kassim’s life

MALAYSIANS were shocked to learn of the attempt on the life of outspoken lawyer-activist Siti Kassim.

Fortunately, her car was scheduled for service, leading to the discovery of the bomb planted in her car’s undercarriage.

Siti had planned to drive to Kota Bahru to attend a court case involving the Orang Asli.

One can only imagine the dire consequences if the bomb had not been discovered.

Siti has consistently shown her courage and has always been an outspoken public interest litigation lawyer, fearlessly challenging what is wrong in our society and championing what is right and just. Her actions should not be perceived as a threat to any well-meaning Malaysian.

We are relieved a tragedy was averted.

I remain confident that this will not deter her determination to continue with the good fight, nor dampen her spirit or courage to stand up for the downtrodden.

She is someone who is motivated by the saying: “Never stop being a good person because of bad people.”

P. Ramakrishnan

Former President of Aliran