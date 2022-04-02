Profiting from innovations of others

LOOK at all the innovations in the world. Although they make the world a better place but over time, they have created more problems than they can solve. Yet, without them, the world would not have progressed to where it is today.

Look at cars, plastics, industries, fast foods, genetic engineering, and so on. They cause air and water pollution, climate change, endanger our health and bring about anti-social behaviours. These problems were never thought of when they were created, but therein lies business opportunities, and they do some social good.

For example, look at the smartphone:

1. Problem: Easy to crack surface. Solution: Tempered glass accessory

2. Problem: Exercise schedule. Solution: Exercise App

3. Problem: Hands-free use. Solution: Phone-stand accessory

4. Problem: Poor quality earphone. Solution: Quality earphone accessory

5. Problem: Portable spare battery. Solution: Power bank

If you can identify a problem that has yet no solution, then this will be your business opportunity. You do not even need to invent a new software or gadget. You can buy them from the market or order the gadgets through contract manufacturing or OEM.

One often quoted example is about the gold rush period in America in the early days. The ones that made the most money were those selling shovels. In fact, Levi invented the tough and durable jeans to cater to their needs.

Now, it is your turn. Examine some of the latest as well as some of your favourite innovations. For each innovation, itemise the problems that they could cause. For each problem, think of a solution. These solutions are your new business opportunities.

Happy profiting!

Dr YKK (Yew Kam Keong), chief mind unzipper, Mindbloom Consulting. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com