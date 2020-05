I REFER to “Let’s roll out plans for motorcycle lanes” (Off the Cuff, May 22) where the writer proposes measures to reduce motorcycle casualties.

There are studies of motorcycle casualties in Malaysia which show that most deaths and serious injuries occur in rural areas, predominantly among riders not using helmets and in many cases without a licence. Accidents in urban areas and on highways are low in comparison.

The proposal to restrict motorcycles to the left lane of highways and to restrict their speed to 70km/h do not address the main problem. The result of the suggestion would be to make motorcycles moving targets as they would be slower than cars and trucks, and would be at risk of being sideswiped when passing exit lanes on highways.

If Malaysia wishes to reduce motorcycle casualties it should:

» improve training before taking the driving test (my son was trained here, at a driving school which had an internal training track, but no traffic light to teach the need to stop at red). What he learnt about safe riding, he learnt from me.

» promote a safety culture among motorcyclists. Employers, for example, can provide courses for their staff to improve safety. The cost would be offset by avoiding leave due to accidents. Encourage the use of gloves and protective shoes. Teach the basics such as the “lifesaver” look over your shoulder before making a turn.

» enforce laws rigorously. Our police have shown how effective they are during the MCO. Let’s teach motorcyclists that behaviour such as running red lights, using a mobile phone while riding and not wearing a helmet have consequences.

I have ridden motorcycles for over 100,000km in the UK, Germany and Malaysia. I’ve had a chance to observe good and terrible examples of riding here. The death rate can be reduced – but it needs initiatives which will actually make a difference.

Edward Clayton