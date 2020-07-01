Promoting domestic tourism demands a culture of recreation

TOURISM, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri has urged state authorities, local councils and community leaders to help boost domestic tourism by connecting travellers to “hidden gems and untold stories”.

The minister means well and it is a timely focus given the post pandemic dent to foreign tourism and Malaysia’s long neglect of local tourism.

In Thailand there is a growing trend among locals to rest and recreate far and wide of their country throughout the year.

There are two contributing factors that make local tourism sustainable and sought after.

One, the government ensures that numerous rest and recreational spots are developed and maintained in an integrated manner to enable citizens to take a break even over weekends with family and friends.

So it is very common to see droves of locals in Thailand frequent their country’s “hidden gems”.

Accommodation, food, drinks and amenities are made accessible and affordable for locals. Hence families spend time at waterfalls, the beach or even visit historic sites, farmlands and nature havens over weekends.

But look at the numerous tourism spots in our country that started with a bang and much political fanfare but were soon left to the elements to self-destruct.

The other factor is the culture of rest and recreation.

This has been long overlooked in Malaysia where we over emphasised chasing after money, progress, development and career or business success.

In fact, families will complain they do not have the time and money to go take a break.

When the culture to rest, recreate and explore is weak or annihilated owing to socio-economic demands, it needs much concerted and coordinated efforts by the government to strike a better balance.

And because we were overemphasising on foreign tourist purse strings, we did not see how unaffordable local tourism has turned out to be too.

Hopefully with the minister’s call there will be serious effort to correct the imbalances and neglect that has negated our ability to enjoy our own land.

J. D. Lovrenciear