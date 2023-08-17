Promoting unity and values through the Rukun Negara

THE government’s decision to expand the Rukun Negara culture in public and private schools, as announced by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, is commendable.

This is in line with what I have been advocating for several years – the importance of educating our young generation on the significance of our national philosophy.

This effort can be facilitated through the establishment of Rukun Negara clubs, of which there are currently 6,849 throughout the nation.

While we laud these quantitative initiatives, it is hoped that this will also help nurture responsible citizens, who will understand the importance of unity, mutual respect and moral values in a multiracial and multicultural nation. This is based on the five tenets of the Rukun Negara.

Teachers, as “agents of unity” in schools, must also be equipped to play their role appropriately.

Students in several schools today are adept at reciting the five principles of the Rukun Negara: Loyalty to King and Country, Upholding the Constitution, The Rule of Law and Good Behaviour and Morality.

However, they do not understand its significance, and more importantly, to put them into practice.

Students must be made conversant with the reasons, implications and outcomes of adhering to the Rukun Negara principles.

These include:

National unity: The Rukun Negara promotes a sense of unity among the diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds in Malaysia.

Children will learn to respect and appreciate their peers of different backgrounds, fostering a harmonious and inclusive society.

Understanding and internalising the principles of the Rukun Negara will cultivate a sense of pride in the nation’s history, culture and shared values.

Social cohesion: This can contribute to reducing prejudice, discrimination and conflicts in the future.

Civic responsibility: Children will be able to understand their civic responsibilities and the importance of contributing positively to society.

Character development: The Rukun Negara values will help shape children’s characters and personalities, guiding them towards becoming responsible, empathetic and compassionate individuals.

Long-term stability: A society that is grounded in shared values is more likely to enjoy long-term stability and social cohesion. Teaching the Rukun Negara will contribute to the overall well-being and progress of the nation.

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye

Kuala Lumpur