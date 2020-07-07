Prosecutions key to curbing trafficking

THE government’s loss in a court case involving the attempted export of over eight tonnes of pangolin scales from Sepanggar Port in Sabah is a grave setback in the efforts against transnational pangolin trafficking.

On June 29, a 44-year-old Malaysian man was freed from a charge of trying to smuggle out the pangolin scales valued at more than RM100 million from the port in July 2017. The eight tonnes of African pangolin scales seized is equivalent to more than 13,000 pangolins.

He was acquitted and discharged after the Kota Kinabalu sessions court found that the prosecution had failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

This case is significant for several reasons in terms of the country’s role in pangolin trafficking.

First, this was Malaysia’s first known seizure of a large shipment of smuggled African pangolin scales that led to an arrest and prosecution.

What made it unique was this prosecution was the first tied to the country’s transit role in the global illicit pangolin trade. Until this case, no one had been charged in relation to a transhipment of pangolin scales from Africa, going through Malaysia.

Such illegal transhipments were among factors that earned Malaysia its label of “transit hub” in the global illicit wildlife trade.

Throughout the decade, authorities in Malaysia, particularly the Customs, have successfully stopped many illegal shipments moving from Africa to other parts of Asia via Malaysia. However, arrests and prosecutions for these transhipment cases have been rare.

In the last three years, Malaysian authorities have made nine seizures of African pangolin scales in transit in various ports and airports involving a trafficked volume of almost 23 tonnes of scales, equivalent to almost 39,500 individuals captured from the wild.

To TRAFFIC’s knowledge, only one other person has been arrested in Malaysia in relation to these nine incidents. The man was remanded in connection with a second seizure in Sepanggar port in August 2017 where five tonnes of African pangolin scales were found together with three tonnes of elephant ivory. The outcome of this case is not known.

In these nine incidents, there were no known arrests or prosecutions in seizures that took place in Peninsular Malaysia.

This situation naturally raises questions about Malaysia’s ability and commitment to effectively get to the bottom of the matter.

There must be a network of people exploiting Malaysia’s efficient logistics and facilities to move these tonnes of contraband through the country. The low number of arrests and successful prosecutions mean this question remains unanswered, criminal syndicates persist and the country’s efforts to shake off its “transit hub” label are scuttled.

Yet another reason why this 2017 seizure is important is because it highlights Sabah’s role in transnational pangolin trafficking – other confiscations of transhipped pangolin scales were mostly seen in Peninsular Malaysia.

Following the eight-tonne seizure which was the subject of the recent court case, several other seizures have heightened Sabah’s centrality in this trade.

In November 2017, Customs found 13 boxes of pangolin scales from Sabah and Sarawak at KL Inter-national Airport’s Mail and Courier Centre, about to be shipped overseas.

But Sabah isn’t just a transit point for pangolin scales from Africa. It also functions as a collection and processing point for native pangolins.

We know this from two incidents. The first was a February 2009 discovery of record books from a warehouse in Sabah showing 22,000 pangolins had been traded in 14 months through that facility.

The second was the record-breaking seizure of almost 30 tonnes of live pangolins, carcasses, and scales in two facilities there in February 2019.

So, putting a halt to pangolin trafficking in and through Malaysia must become a priority for state and federal agencies alike and this effort should include securing convictions.

The media reports that government is planning to appeal the case. TRAFFIC welcomes the move and hopes the Customs will mount a robust appeal.

Beyond the appeal, there is also a need to review and strengthen all procedures and processes in the enforcement, investigation, building and handling of wildlife crime cases.

This is to ensure that dedicated effort that led to an enforcement action doesn’t just end in a seizure, with the shady figures driving and enabling the trade still operating in the shadows.

Instead, enforcement action must result in successful arrests and convictions and the government must do everything in its powers to make it clear that pangolin smugglers are not welcome here.

Kanitha Krishnasamy

Director

TRAFFIC in Southeast Asia