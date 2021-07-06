Protest for right reasons

MALAYSIA’s Covid-19 situation is at a critical stage. Vaccinations are slowly being ramped up as supplies finally arrive, while hotspot states struggle to contain rising Covid-19 infections.

Amid these scenario, doctors and nurses are facing burnout after one-and-half years of incessant long hours. The extra staff and volunteers roped in to assist them are also exhausted.

People are suffering from job loss and loss of income because of the extended lockdowns. So what can we do to climb out of this pandemic abyss? Do we focus on trying to make the best of the situation until we get back some sense of normality or complain and protest?

For some, it is easier to make lots of noise without doing anything positive. It is clear who they are – because they are visible on social media with posts using hashtags #BenderaHitam #Lawan and #KerajaanGagal.

Instead of providing helpful solutions, they are demanding for the prime minister to step down, for Parliament to convene immediately, and for the State of Emergency to end.

How are these demands helpful? If their demands are met, efforts to contain Covid-19 will be thrown out the window as it is doubtful if these protesters will follow the standard operating procedures.

Once the Emergency ends and Parliament convenes, who says national and state elections are not going to be forced next? Let us not forget what happened in Sabah. What will happen to the country’s Covid-19 situation then?

It is really sad how the social media protest movement is gaining so much traction, with almost 300,000 supporters, while the alternate #WhiteFlag movement to help people suffering due to Covid-19 restrictions has barely got a fifth of such support.

What does this say about this bunch of keyboard warriors once they are unleashed? As it stands, Malaysia’s total number of Covid-19 cases is already nearing 800,000. Will these protest supporters cause the figure to double, triple or worse?

The right to protest should not be abused. Do it for good reasons so all Malaysians can come together to fight this global pandemic and save the country.

Protesting for change for the sake of change without offering any real solutions is just another useless distraction and slap in the face for everyone fighting hard to make the country better.

Nur Dhiana

Bukit Jalil