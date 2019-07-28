IN his article “everyone gains” (NST leader, July 27) the writer touched on a point made by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 20th Asia Oil & Gas Conference “forging a new energy future” on June 24.

Mahathir had said “We must therefore recognise the potential of our neighbours to forge strategic alliances on the back of a Prosper-Thy-Neighbour policy that promotes the concept of shared prosperity”.

The prime minister has been very consistent on this “prosper thy neighbour” vision. He had first spoken about this way back on Sept 20, 1997 at the Annual Seminar of the World Bank in Hong Kong. This speech has been popularly dubbed “Dr Mahathir’s famous speech”.

He told the seminar participants “In case you are wondering about what is meant by prosper-thy-neighbour, I would like to explain again that it simply means if you help your neighbour to prosper you will prosper along with it”.

Penang’s grandiose 4,500-acre sea reclamation project is a total opposite of this vision, being a “begger-thy-neighbour” project. It will not only destroy the huge, rich fishing grounds in the south of Penang island, affect directly the livelihood of about 5,000 fishermen and their families dependent on it for their rice bowls, affect millions of consumers who depend on fish for their daily protein intake, seriously affect the ecology of the sea, cause repercussions (like erosion) to other parts of the island and even across the channel.

The negative effects will spill over to other areas as well. Most affected will be the areas where sand will be removed from to be dumped in the reclamation area. Again this will involve the livelihoods and ecology of areas outside the boundaries of Penang, ie Penang’s neighbours.

Those in the state pushing for the reclamation have made themselves blind and deaf not only to the federal government’s own authority on fishing, ie the Ministry of Agriculture, but also to reality of climate change and the dire consequences that planet earth faces if humans don’t stop their nature-ecology-destructive activities.

The agriculture and agro-based industry minister had recently given facts and figures in Parliament that are a damning indictment of the reclamation project. Does the Penang government care?

Singapore’s Minister of Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli about 10 days ago acknowledged that “time is running out” and tackling climate change was priority for Singapore.

Climate change is not a fairy tale, but a scientifically proven phenomenon that is taking place at an accelerated pace and affects every nook and corner of this planet. In Penang, who cares?

There seems to be something unholy the way the Penang government is simply brushing aside all these factors that will have profound negative effects on Penang island in the long run.

The prime minister who has consistently spoken about “prosper thy neighbour” and whose decision on this 4,000-acre reclamation project Penangites are awaiting, is now given a chance to put his vision into practice. He should call off the Penang South reclamation project as it is destructive in so many ways.

Penang is not going to go bankrupt if the PSR is cancelled.

Ravinder Singh

Penang