PSR’s four conditions

THE Ministry of Environment and Water recently announced that it will give the Penang government a chance to fulfil all 72 requirements needed to implement the Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project despite objections from several quarters.

The “72 requirements” are not requirements specific to this project. They are standard operating procedures applicable to development projects in general.

For example, one of the “72 conditions” is that vehicles leaving the construction site must wash their wheels before getting onto public roads. How is this going to be done before construction work starts?

The actual conditions outlined by the Ministry of Agriculture are as follows:

1. Gazetting a fishery conservation zone along the coastline from Pulau Betung to Teluk Bahang including the seaside up till one nautical mile. Gazetting middle bank as a fisheries protected area.

2. Modifying the island’s shape by providing a subtidal zone migration route of at least one to two metres deep during low tide with adequate width at the southern part of the island to allow large white prawns and Sua Lor prawns to migrate from the eastern part of Penang to its western side.

3. The Penang state government must conduct two studies – the ontogenetic migration of banana prawn and mud prawn and the impact of the dredging and reclamation on the two prawn populations and their fisheries; and

4. Noise pollution impact on fish due to dredging and reclamation of PSR.

The Ministry of Environment and Water must clarify whether it requires the state government to comply with these four conditions or not.

If it has not told the Penang government to comply with these four conditions, it should explain why it is overruling the Ministry of Agriculture as this is a rich fishing area and food security must take priority over any other considerations.

Ravinder Singh

Penang