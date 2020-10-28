Public roads are not motorsport playground

PLEASE do not treat our public roads and highways as racing circuits. I have noticed some drivers and riders who race with one another on the roads. The act is totally irresponsible, selfish and endangers everyone’s lives.

To make matters worse, these selfish individuals commit their acts regardless if it’s in the light of day or the still of night and manoeuvre their machines in a manner that would put movies to shame.

Having a fast and powerful car or motorbike does not give anyone the licence to drive or ride recklessly.

There are no two ways about it – aggressive driving only brings harm. Innocent lives have already been lost due to drivers who drive under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

I would like to strongly urge these irresponsible drivers to stop their dangerous and selfish act. There is still time to repent. Do not wait until there is blood on your hands before you come to your senses. Please practice safe and defensive driving instead.

The police, medical personnel and other frontliners already have their plates full and are battling tooth and nail against the Covid-19 pandemic. Please do not add to their burden. Please be a safe, responsible and courteous driver.

Yeap Ming Liong

Subang Jaya