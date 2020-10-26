Put a pause on negativity and promote unity

I WOULD like to call on all Malaysians to promote unity and reject extremism. We are at war against the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. Do we really need to lash out against one another online? At times I read with horror on social media how extreme words are exchanged when heated conversations are engaged.

Please stop the bickering! Let us all remember that we are all children of Malaysia. Do not think otherwise. Treat one another with respect and put aside any differences you may have. We are all equals. We are already facing our own challenges with regard to the Covid-19 pandemic and with recent government work from home directive some of us have the good fortune to be with loved ones while others do not.

Please spare a thought for our frontliners who are serving. Some of them are on the verge of breaking down. They might not have seen their families for months. Let us do our part. Adhere to existing Covid-19 standard operating procedures. I believe that our compliance is the only gratitude our frontliners need to soldier on.

I would personally like to thank all our frontliners for their dedication, commitment and above all their sacrifice for the nation. Let us all band together in the spirit of unity and channel whatever energy we have in the battle against Covid-19.

Associate Captain (Civil Defence) Yeap Ming Liong

Subang Jaya