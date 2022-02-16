Put off by smelly neighbour

I REFER to the letter by S. Sundareson published in theSun on Feb 9. I concur with the writer that most neighbours are good and friendly. This is especially so when neighbours own the houses and live with their families. Most of them are courteous and helpful.

However, I am not so fortunate as the writer. I live in a respectable residential area in Petaling Jaya. For many years, I had a good neighbour. About six years ago he retired and moved to Negri Sembilan.

He rented his house to a person in the sewage business. However, the tenant did not stay in the house. The house was used as accommodation for his local and foreign workers. Everyday large sewage trucks would come to pick up the workers. On many occasions, the drivers would park their trucks in the house compound, and the stench from the trucks would permeate the surrounding area.

I have filed several complaints to the local authorities and provided them with photos and CCTV recordings. However, until now the authorities have not been able to resolve the matter. The tenant has occupied the house for about six years. Rubbish is strewn all over the compound. There is no maintenance or housekeeping. Grass and shrubs in the compound are cut only once a year. The place is infested with mosquitoes and rodents.

Most of the time the tenant would only cut the grass and shrubs after complaints are made to the authorities.

I envisage I may have to live with this neighbour for many more years to come. If the existing tenant vacates the house, the owner may have difficulties finding a new tenant as the house is in poor condition and needs major repairs.

I hope the authorities will see to my complaints and resolve this matter as soon as possible.

Unfortunate house owner

Petaling Jaya