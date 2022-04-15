Putting constituents first

RAJIV RISHYAKARAN, like him or hate him? Neither. Voters in the Bukit Gasing constituency love him because he has introduced popular programmes to help every stratum of Petaling Jaya. He is slowly changing the landscape and the thinking of Petaling Jaya’s elitist and B40 constituents.

Rajiv, 41, professionally an electrical engineer, is making waves in his second term as the Bukit Gasing State Assemblyman, spending his financial allocation for the benefit of all voters. He is a modern day, marketing community services icon.

“As an elected representative, I believe that my priority is servicing my constituents. Different constituencies have different needs and I try to do my best to match the needs of PJ residents,” he told theSun.

My office supports and runs initiatives, which make the level of service I give possible. For anyone looking to start a business and would like to explore financial options, they can look into Hijrah, which provides micro loans. They can also take advantage of the Selangor Information Technology and Digital Economy Corporation (Sidec), that can help them digitalise their business. https://www.selangor.gov.my/index.php/pages/view/2534.

What is he doing to be a game changer? He and his team of volunteers are helping communities to bring about social change and improve the quality of life.

“I have a duty to empower individuals, families and whole communities, by creating opportunities and benefits for them. It is my responsibility to take appropriate action and develop activities and services for the well-being of the people,” said Rajiv.

On April 11, Rajiv announced the launching of a new van-hailing service in Petaling Jaya (PJ). People can ride within PJ for just RM1.

“Just download the Kumpool app and take a ride to Old Town, Digital Mall and other areas without worrying about parking. There are stops near houses as well. The areas covered include Section 1 (PJ old town) to Section 19 (bordering SEA Park) of Petaling Jaya.”

The first 10,000 riders get a free ride. Following the introduction of this van-hailing service, Rajiv got many praiseworthy comments on Facebook.

For a safe and secure community, Rajiv has set up CCTV cameras. Thanks to him, the resident’s association in Section 11 now have CCTV cameras around the neighbourhood.

“I matched their contribution towards this project with ringgit for ringgit, and I am happy to do so in other neighbourhoods as well.”

He also gets experts to give talks on crime prevention and safety.

Rajiv’s mission and vision for the community is a lesson for other elected representatives to introduce more initiatives that will benefit their constituents. He has set a benchmark for others to follow.

To help the B40 and needy, Rajiv organised a big sale. Jualan Prihatin is an initiative by the state government.

“All goods were sold at affordable prices.”

Rajiv is a strong believer in social media, and he optimises the use of Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn. For the month of April, he said his Facebook page is full of events.

He has also scored several firsts in community service. Bukit Gasing is the first constituency in Malaysia to open its own Covid-19 testing and vaccination centre. The new centre is a collaboration between AMJ Healthcare and the office of the Bukit Gasing state assemblyman. A PCR test for Covid-19 at the new centre at 3 Two Square, Petaling Jaya costs RM129. Those who are looking for a free Sinovac booster can also get their vaccination at the centre.

To encourage his constituents to be business savvy, Rajiv organises business workshops on Saturdays. It focuses on how the Selangor government can fund viable projects, and to sell products on Shopee and Lazada. He has also held a sharing session on how to start a business with Sidec. The officials help start ups and businessmen to explore financing options as well as how to market their business digitally.

With the help of the state government and town council, he has also initiated road resurfacing projects for the Bukit Gasing constituency. The PJ City Council will be tapping into the funds from the Selangor state government for this project.

“As part of our 1,000 trees initiative in Bukit Gasing, we gave out close to 100 trees, including the trees requested by Maxwell Towers and the Spastic Children Organisation. Despite the heavy rain, residents still came with their umbrellas to carry a tree home.

“These trees absorb the most carbon while growing, and produce a cleaner environment for all of us to live in.”

To help the community to keep the environment clean through incentive payments, he initiated the “Cash for Trash” programme.

Rajiv has been active in prompting the federal and state governments in resolving people’s problems and financial hardships. He was loud and clear when he called on the government to take over the maintenance of low-cost housing properties.

“We must not wait until living conditions in low-cost housing schemes deteriorate and become unsafe before stepping in. The government should take over the maintenance of these properties so that residents have a decent standard of living.”

Rajiv’s Facebook page commending him for his community service runs into volumes. One noted: “Well done! Keep up the good job. Your contribution to society is greater than some of the ministers. Hope they will follow in your footsteps.”

