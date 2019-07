TILL today we have not closed the Altantuya chapter with all questions answered.

Also the disappearances of Amri Che Mat, Raymond Koh and Joshua and Ruth Hilmy.

Politicians can preach as much as they want about rights. But when there is no light at the end of the tunnel for the murdered soul of Altantuya, we are in short, a failing democracy.

Likewise when citizens can disappear and no one wants to find out or even own up as in this case of the four disappearances, we cannot continue to say that we uphold the Constitution.

Bread and butter issues alone do not make good governance. Making promise after promise and making great showmanship of a seeming fight against corruption cannot earn accolades of progressive praise.

The government of the day must solve the mystery murders and enforced disappearances of citizens in order to gain the respect of the world.

J. D. Lovrenciear