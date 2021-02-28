Quick police action praised

POLICE have to be lauded for quickly arresting the suspects seen in a recent viral video where a Proton Waja car was shown blatantly ramming and reversing into other cars at a traffic light in Sungai Buloh.

The action by the police has not only saved more people from becoming victims of the reckless driving by the Waja driver, but also led to the seizure of 1.7gm of heroin in the vehicle with the help of dog and forensics units.

Any amount of this illegal substance kept away from society is a step in the right direction in the nation’s battle against illicit narcotics and drugs.

I would like to share a personal experience which happened about a decade ago. An old, frail and hunched woman was manning a tender coconut water stall in Kuala Lumpur.

Despite her advanced age and pitiful state, she was seen working hard to cut open coconuts to meet orders, and she always refused to accept more than the advertised price.

People from the neighbourhood told me that she was still working as she needed the money to sustain herself as her son was a drug addict, who left her to fend for herself.

Her case, while disheartening, is a reflection of the ugly truth of drug addiction. My advise is simple. Do not get yourself involved in illegal narcotics and drugs. It is a disease to which far too many individuals have fallen victims.

Some may kick the habit and turn over a new leaf, while others pay for their mistakes with their lives.

Pause and reflect. Whatever enjoyment derived from the abuse of drugs is only temporary, but the damage done goes beyond the individual as it affects family members and society as a whole.

Countless reminders against drug abuse have been ongoing for years and it is regrettable that much of these have fallen on deaf ears and blind eyes.

Do the right thing. Don’t get involved.

Yeap Ming Liong

Subang Jaya