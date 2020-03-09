Race-based politics a want not a need

I REFER to Muzzammil Ismail’s claim that race-based politics is still needed.

When the British ruled Malaya, they governed the country along racial lines. The colonialists’ modus operandi was clear when different “races” were introduced in the early censuses in the Straits Settlements. Since then, the people remain boxed into categories.

The British also decided to administrate the different races separately, allowing even separate schooling systems.

By the time we gained independence in 1957, it was evident that we did not have a common language or identity.

Thus our country’s founders led by the visionary Tunku Abdul Rahman kickstarted the project for national identity by institutionalising our national language (Bahasa Malaysia) and the idea of Malaysianness.

During the 1970 Malaysian census, it was evident that we fostered a more harmonious national feeling, as the word “race” was replaced with “community”. Questions such as “Apakah Komuniti Anda?” were proposed, where the word “komuniti” replaced the word “bangsa”. The word “komuniti” was also added to the Bahasa Malaysia vocabulary.

However, much of the harmony that earlier generations took for granted has now been replaced by suspicion and intolerance. And Malaysians are being driven further and further apart.

Reversing the regression of race-based politics

Race-based policies are the result of race-based politics. The implementation of the New Economic Policy (NEP) in 1970 was aimed at reconfiguring economic inequities.

However, the result was a widening of the income gap as crony capitalism grew.

When Pakatan Harapan won the last election, it effectively undertook the agenda to rebuild the nation. Where Malaysia was regressing under decades of race-based policies and politicking, Pakatan championed reform and the implementation of needs-based policies.

Policies such as the Bantuan Sara Hidup programme and Malaysia@Work stimulus package all increased the impact and efficiency by looking past race.

False warnings

To maximise efficiency out of public policies, they should be determined on rational decision-making.

However, the longer race-based politics exists, the less productive our national discourse will be, as every policy debate will be centred around race.

This rhetoric was evident during the 14th general election when a key politician attempted to stoke fear by claiming that if a leading party lost power, numerous pro-Malay and Islamic bodies would be dismantled by the Pakatan Harapan government.

The propaganda proved to be untrue. No Malay institution was dismantled by the PH government and national bodies such as Khazanah Nasional posted recorded profits of RM7.36 billion. This record performance is even more impressive when taking into account that our sovereign wealth fund posted a loss of RM6.27 billion the year before.

On the other hand, during the rule of our sixth prime minister, Felda and Lembaga Tabung Haji teetered close to bankruptcy.

Hope for the future

What has been obvious is that the absence of diversity due to race-based politics has led to a divided and consequently unproductive and unmeritocratic society.

Even policy discourse is constantly hijacked by racial polarisation. Decisions are no longer made on what’s best for Malaysians but whether a particular racial group is able to eke out advantages over others.

Nevertheless, I have hope for the future of Malaysia.

In the midst of brain drain among Malaysian youths, where many are preferring to migrate abroad as a result of the failed race-based economic policies, the last election provided a beacon of hope.

Two years ago, the rakyat democratically elected a government that evaluates policies based on needs rather than race. Malaysians voted for a government that prioritises the people’s interest and welfare.

Malaysians should not let the desire for race-based politics, which will only benefit the few, overcome the rakyat’s desire for needs-based politics that will benefit the masses.

Aimran Sarhan Abdullah is political secretary to Zairil Khir Johari, State Assemblyman for Tanjong Bunga. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com