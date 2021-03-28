Raising fines not the way to go

LAWYER Andrew Khoo’s view reported in theSun dated March 15 with headline “Not the way to go, raising fines will encourage abuse but will not curb violations of SOP” is supported by Suara Rakyat Malaysia.

The non-governmental organisation considers imposing a maximum fine of RM10,000 is not the best way to stem violations of the standard operating procedures (SOP).

From a human rights angle, raising the compound fine for violating Covid-19 SOP to RM10,000 violates the fundamental principles of law and is open to abuse.

For example, allowing district health officers to decide on the appeal may lead to more complications, mistrust and favouritism.

It is interesting to note that overseas, psychologists and social scientists have been working diligently to understand the best ways to encourage people to comply with Covid-19 directives.

In particular, researchers from the University of Amsterdam have concluded that deterrent efforts, such as severe punishment, do little to improve compliance. Specifically, they found that fining people for not following the Covid-19 measures will most likely not result in more compliance.

From a psychological view point, it is more important and effective if authorities consistently emphasise Covid-19 as a serious personal and public threat.

Stressing to the general population on the real and perceived threat of the virus was found to be a significant driver of compliance.

The study found that “People comply when they see a benefit in doing so, as it keeps themselves, friends and family, and the society at large safe from the disease”.

Hence, our authorities need to keep informing the public via print or social media on the risk of the disease, especially when fear of the disease ebbs temporarily.

It is said that humans are social beings. The research rightly argued that perhaps the best way to encourage people to remain compliant is by tapping into the power of social norms.

It found that people who were more likely to see others complying with the rules or who were more likely to feel “socially judged” by not complying, were more compliant overall.

With most reasonable-thinking people, it was perhaps not a surprising finding that “people who see others following the rules are more likely to follow the rules themselves”.

Hence, our health and enforcement authorities “may benefit from emphasising on the group of people that do follow the measures as opposed to the group that does not”.

In other words, to focus on publicising “thank you” to those responsible people who follow the rules.

Sze Loong Steve Ngeow

Kajang