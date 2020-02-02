Raw water and national security

MANY do not realise the importance of guarding our raw water supply until it affects our survival.

In India, cases of farmers committing suicide due to crop failure snd overwhelming debt have been recorded since 1986. The reasons are many, but it ultimately leads to compromised water supply.

Cape Town in South Africa almost became the first major city in the modern era to potentially run out of water, had the entire city not banded together in a concerted effort to avert the crisis.

The major water crisis that started in 2015 was due to a combination of poor planning and crisis management, three years of drought, and high per capita water usage.

Cape Town even had a name for the day it predicted the municipal water supply would be shut off – Day Zero. Fortunately, the day never came to pass but if it did, residents would face a situation where they have to queue for their daily ration of 25 litres of water a day.

To understand what this amount means, a one minute shower can use up to 15 litres of water.

Stricter surveillance

Although 70% of the world is covered by water, only 2.5% is fresh. And of that 2.5%, only 1% is easily accessible.

It is important to understand that fresh water is not necessarily drinkable. Most of the time, it would need to be treated first.

And even then, these sources can be easily polluted by human activities or natural activities like soil erosion and landslides.

In Malaysia, rivers are a major source of raw water. Sadly, people do not connect rivers to their survival because all they can see is treated water flowing from a tap in their homes, schools and workplace.

Our country’s transport system is also no longer reliant on river ways now that we have highways and roads covering almost the entire country. The airways and seas are the preferred modes of transport for long distance journeys and postal services.

Perhaps this is why rivers are no longer regarded as important to the daily lives of Malaysians, to the point that many see it as nothing more than a garbage dump.

Wary of the gravity of the situation, the Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change is increasing surveillance and imposing heavier penalties on those caught violating environmental laws.

Minister Yeo Bee Yin told Bernama that the ministry strove to double the compounds issued against those who flout the Environmental Quality Act 1974: from 15,000 in 2019 to 30,000 in 2020.

The ministry would also take additional measures to improve surveillance of the state of rivers, including using sensors to monitor water quality.

Water security affects national security

A senior lecturer at National Defence University of Malaysia, Dr Norhazlina Fairuz Musa Kutty said the failure to manage water resources could affect the country’s security.

“It would first impact the people and then the state. State leaders have a responsibility to their people, and that is to protect them,” said Norhazlina, who is with the university’s Department of Strategic Studies.

The United Nations Development Programme in its 1994 Human Development Report explained that there are seven elements categorised as the New Dimension of Human Security namely economic security, food security, health security, environmental security, personal security, community security and political security.

The seven elements are interlinked and have a cause and effect relationship. The lack of jobs (economic security), for example, would cause a rise in crimes and affect personal security.

The same thing, said Norhazlina, could also happen with water supply.

“The mismanagement of water could turn into a security issue. Let’s say there is inadequate water supply for the irrigation of plantations, padi fields or aqua farms.

“How then can we expect such industries to develop?” she asked, alluding to its impact on economic and food security.

Citing the case of Indian farmers, who lost their livelihoods and were sent into massive debt due to the lack of water for farming, she said poor water security could adversely affect a community’s personal and economic security.

A research paper, Agricultural Crisis and Farmers Suicides in India, that was published in the September 2019 edition of the International Journal of Innovative Technology and Exploring Engineering, explored several causes that contributed to the rise in such cases.

Farmers in India face a number of challenges. In addition to the high cost of farming and the low price of produce, they are also affected by the failure of water supply infrastructure for agriculture.

Depleting groundwater supply has resulted in lower yields and many smallholders (with farming land less than a hectare in size) are highly dependent on loans. With low yields affecting income, many are overwhelmed by debt.

Unable to pay back creditors and burdened by the guilt of being unable to provide for their families, many made the tragic decision to end their lives.

Although such cases are unheard of in Malaysia, many farmers in the country are still dependent on bank loans for their operations and so economic security is still on the line if water security is affected.

Norhazlina said a good example of the impact of poor water resource management is the experience of people living around the Kelau Dam in Raub, Pahang.

Despite it being a water catchment area, residents often face disruptions to water supply.

She said the onus of providing this basic survival need was on the state administration. Whether water management should be privatised or not was not an issue – as long as the people continued to receive clean water.

However, when the source of water supply no longer exists, the government can no longer play its role in providing this basic need for its people. This will result in a chain of problems because water-related issues are multi-dimensional.

“Who can we go to when we no longer have our own water supply? We can buy our rice from Thailand because it is something you can import.

“Can we import water? If so, from whom? Do we want to become like Singapore? It is a small country, while we are much bigger and have 14 states to cater to,” she said.

Modernisation and industrialisation have led to an increase in water pollution. Sadly, many are unperturbed by this until the effects are so severe.

“We are actually destroying our own resources. It is not that we are lacking in resources – we have plenty of long rivers but we are very poor at managing it. Corruption is rife and everything seems to be up for sale,” she said.

Disaster law

Norhazlina proposed that Malaysia introduce a disaster law to overcome water issues plaguing the nation.

The regulation would allow coordinated efforts between relevant authorities to reduce bureaucracy and overlapping tasks between ministries and departments.

She said water management was an issue that required collaborative efforts from all parties as when a project is approved, it would impact the source of water around it.

Hillside projects have a huge impact on water catchment areas.

Monsoon floods and flash floods are some of the effects of such projects and we have yet to find a solution.

“This happens because you allow hillsides to be destroyed. Other countries have this concept where construction should not disrupt the original landscape.

“This is about land and water management. Without hills, we can only rely on dams. If a long season of drought takes place, what other water resources can we rely on?

“In a world susceptible to the effects of climate change, we can conclude that such hillside projects are also environmental threats,” said Norhazlina.

She also believed that the government should be stricter in refusing the garbage sent from abroad. – Bernama