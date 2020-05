THIS Hari Raya will be different from past celebrations as we maintain physical distancing and avoid open houses. It is important to celebrate Hari Raya with new norms of behaviour.

In welcoming the festive season, we urge you to:

Celebrate with members of your household only

While certain restrictions may have been lifted for Hari Raya, Hari Gawai and Pesta Kaamatan, we urge everyone to celebrate with members of your own household only. Limits on the number of visitors are subjective. Therefore, celebrating only at your household will protect all your loved ones, especially the elderly and those with health conditions.

Take precautions if returning to the mosque

As mosques begin to reopen and allow group prayers under certain conditions, we urge Malaysians to continue taking all precautions to ensure everyone’s health and safety during worship. Follow the Health Ministry’s guidelines and stick to physical distancing rules. Alternative arrangements at home will continue to be meaningful.

Support your community

We understand that this may be a difficult time for some Malaysians who are unable to celebrate with their loved ones. We encourage communities to support one another during this festive period. We can continue the spirit of charity, love and care for others that was upheld during Ramadan under MCO by checking on neighbours and donating food or money to those in need.

We hope the Rakyat will have a joyous Hari Raya while continuing to practise new habits of physical distancing, good hand hygiene and celebrating in your households.

Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Malaysian Health Coalition