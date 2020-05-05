Re-examine the power of education

THE right to education is enshrined in every political system from socialism to communism to democracy.

That right to education for every child is indeed the cornerstone that determines whether a nation progresses or eventually crumbles.

I have been a teacher, a lecturer, a university consultant and a trainer over the past four decades. And many will agree that we have talked much, hoped endlessly but are yet to make education a right for every citizen.

While laws are in place to make education compulsory throughout one’s formative childhood, education in Malaysia however has left our society disillusioned despite six decades of self rule.

Private education was seen as the panacea to return to education that quality and credential that makes the right to education a meaningful fulfillment.

But it only served well for those who had the means to sponsor their children into the hallways of prestigious institutions.

We kept failing decade after decade. The glaring failure being that of dividing education into two systems, namely, failure and success.

If you have the money and the means you can buy prestigious education. If you don’t then you must go through the stumbling blocks of public schools and institutions.

And the widespread tuition industry was seen as a solution to a failed public school systems.

When education is no more seen as a citizen’s right or a government’s sacrosanct duty to fulfil, you end up paying for that right to education – both through private or public institutions.

Today as we struggle with a looming economic threat, precariously trying to put economy before health safety, every parent and every child has to worry about paying for that right to education.

Yet we are unwilling to reclaim our right to education that is the only pathway to build a greater Malaysia despite the challenges in our way like this Covid-19.

We are willing to send our children to private schools. We are willing to struggle to put our young in private colleges and universities.

And when we cannot find that kind of money we choose the better of the worst public schools or pray to secure a seat in public universities.

But the existence of the PTPTN education loan scheme clearly tells you that even public institutions are not a right to education. You have to pay back eventually in addition to the numerous expenses shouldered in the process of the 17 years of education.

In short, education has become a business first. The right to education is only in law.

The right to education is symbiotically intertwined with quality of education.

Quality is manifested in the passion, virtues and values that are planted in the students.

It is simply about investing in a future for and by a nation.

But we also know that education in Malaysia is stuck in a marshland. We are short on quality. And so the lucrative private education thrives – taking away that right to education from every citizen.

If we can make billionaires and millionaires why can we not make education as our foremost beacon of hope and milestone of distinction?

Must we be believers of the dictum that there can only be one Harvard, one Oxford or one Cambridge?

Will this period of immense trials and tribulations brought upon us by the Covid-19 virus ignite a revolution in our hearts to put education back on its right path?

Will we be fired up enough to return to every young citizen including those who are yet to be born that sacred right to education with pristine quality, value and distinction? Will we have what it takes to make that right to education be not based on how much money you have but how passionate one is to be educated ?

J. D. Lovrenciear