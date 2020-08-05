Read and render water bill promptly

I SUPPORT the letter “Billed for unused water” (theSun, Aug 4), and say that the water authority must seriously consider some discounts as has been done by Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB).

One more item that Air Selangor must attend to is why its meter readers do not hand over the bills promptly after reading the meters.

They will send the bill via post a week or so later and there have been cases where consumers do not even get their bills! So how are they to pay their dues?

I have a house in Kajang and when I asked a water meter reader recently, he said: “Wait for the bill via post.”

This is unlike the TNB meter readers who would read your meter consumption and immediately render the bill for payment. That is how it should be.

Air Selangor, please emulate the work of TNB.

Bulbir Singh

Seremban