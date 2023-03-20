Reason vs silly protocols

THE topic of women and their dressing has been a point of contention throughout history for various reasons. One reason could be that clothing has been used as a means of expressing social status, class and gender roles. What women wear has, for silly reasons, been subjected to uncalled for scrutiny, to the extent that we are never moving forward.

The subjugation and oppression of women by cultural norms and systems of control are a complex and multifaceted issue that has been present in many societies throughout history. It is often rooted in patriarchal power structures and beliefs that view women as inferior to men, and seek to restrict their freedoms and autonomy.

However, it is important to note that not all cultures or traditions are inherently oppressive towards women. Many cultures have also produced strong female leaders, thinkers and artists and have valued their contribution and perspectives of women.

In this rather quirky situation, where do women in Malaysia stand, knowing that women and their dressing have even sensationalised parliamentary debates.

Efforts to challenge and dismantle gender based discrimination and control require a multipronged approach that also addresses social, economic and political factors that perpetuate inequality. These include education and raising awareness, legal reforms and promotion of gender equality in all spheres of life. They also require the participation of women leaders as well as support from men and the wider community.

The relationship between women and clothing is complex and has had positive and negative aspects, depending on the context and cultural social norms that shape it.

While on one hand clothing can be an intricate expression of style, creativity, fashion, confidence and much more, the same has been a reason for gender based discrimination and control. Unsurprisingly, clothing can also be a measure of empowerment for women in boosting their self-confidence if given the right context.

Humans are blessed with the power to reason and this alone can be a redeemer when there is a conflict or difference in opinion. Not everything is black and white, there are grey areas and when such occasions arise, we can stand to make a difference by doing away with blind adherences.

The recent events where women were denied entry and service at the most critical moments are something we all should be ashamed of. No one should be subjected to such merciless treatment, not women and not men.

The thing is that we keep talking about these issues and then they go into the back burner until another incident crops up, and then we start from the beginning, never moving forward.

The supreme power rests with the Rulers and the prime minister when there is a clear case of injustice done to women based on gender. If there is no timely intervention, it stands as justice delayed and denied.

I can only imagine the quandary the woman at the police station must have been in. In addition to the trauma of being involved in a road accident, she had to go through another ordeal to report the incident.

A colossal change and flexibility to exert exceptions to dress code must be in place when the situation calls for it.

Having said that, women who are more endowed than man have a greater responsibility to safeguard their modesty and in this context, it calls for mindful dressing when necessary. The onus of presenting themselves sensible should be with women, and I know that this may be viewed contentiously by women who have over liberalised views.

To the question of what constitutes decency or otherwise, that is another subject for a lengthy debate but as I have always said, if one is attracting attention, intentionally or otherwise because you are a showpiece, it is time to question if it is worth the game.

Women can show their mettle and stand out, and be counted through their knowledge and wisdom, which can be taught and caught. Let us keep life simple and pose the first question to ourselves.

