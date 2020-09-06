Recoginising disabled people radicalism

AMID the Covid-19 outbreak, and even now during this recovery movement control order, all of us, or at least the vast majority among us, are consciously or subconsciously aware that the status quo no longer works and is not enough anymore.

We can see a lot of disruption and the need for radical changes in many aspects of our lives, be it in education, employment, poverty line, social protection, and so forth.

Furthermore, the political roller-coaster and dramas exacerbate the uncertainty among citizens about their livelihood and future, and many, if not most, of them become more and more frustrated with the “frozen progressive agendas” or the slow progress if there is any at all, particularly on human rights-related issues.

Given the current social, economic, and political realities in Malaysia, I observe that there are building blocks and potential building blocks for disabled people radicalism in this country.

When I use the term “radicalism”, I am not referring to religious extremism, or racial supremacy or racialised nationalism.

Radicalism here refers to collective critical consciousness among a group of people about their life situation and taking actions to challenge and change it.

There are misconceptions about the word “radicalism”. The word “radical” has always been framed or used negatively.

In truth, we live through so many radicalisations in our modern world.

One example is the rapidly-changing technology, from the invention of smartphones to social media though the tech community uses the word “disruption”, and not “radicalisation”.

Radicalism is not about tearing down existing systems and institutions, though many that posed as radicals may give such an impression.

It is about recognising and addressing systemic and structural failures that cause inequalities in society which are often situated in institutions and systems, as well as the people in charge or who serve in such institutions/systems and the tools they use such as laws, regulations, procedures, requirements, performance indicators, money, and so forth.

The building blocks for disabled people radicalism

As I submitted above, there are a few building blocks and potential building blocks for disabled people radicalism in Malaysia. In my opinion, all of these are serious.

First, the absence of substantive changes in disabled people’s lives with the change of government in recent years.

Of course, there are aid, programmes, and policies to cater to the needs of the disabled community, but most aid and programmes are short-term and so many policies require revisions and amendments.

In the 13th and 14th general elections, coalitions of political parties did pay some attention and made some pledges concerning disabled people’s issues, but the substance was superficial at best and usually not a priority.

Second, more and more disabled people feel frustrated with the aid programmes and policies, where they eventually perceive such aid and policies as more of a burden than assistance.

Many who are in need of such assistance cannot access the aid because of its rigid requirements and application process.

Some policies concerning disabled people are considered “old jokes” among the community because of its persisting ineffectiveness.

The first and second situations then lead to distrust among the disabled community towards politicians, political parties, and the agencies that supposedly serve them.

Third, the growing distrust and disappointment among the disabled community towards the law, particularly the Persons with Disabilities Act 2008.

Though there is serious justification to amend the act, I assert that the law, in its current form, has its strengths.

Unfortunately, the government, the minister, the National Council for Persons with Disabilities, and the general disabled community fail to utilise the strengths. Nevertheless, the feeling of disappointment and distrust towards the act is real.

Fourth, noble and positive social contract concepts such as social mobility no longer bring certainty and hope in current life struggles, especially among disabled youngsters; instead they have to overachieve and be overly sufficient just to make a very basic living.

Finally, there is no meaningful participation and engagement among disabled people, especially among the disabled youths, in making substantive changes in society, including policy decisions.

In a way, all of these factors seem negative, but I assert these can be used as a reason to cultivate critical consciousness among the disabled community.

However, failure to positively shift the frustration and disappointment to actionable wisdom and advocacy can result in larger problems in the community, both socially and psychologically.

Barriers to disabled people radicalism

Although there are building blocks for disabled people radicalism, there are also barriers to this.

First, the failure of the disabled community to recognise and come together as one big block for policy change.

Instead, we are still walking loyally on political party, religious, and/or racial affiliation lines.

Second, the persistence of cross-impairment groups relationships within the hierarchy of the impairment mindset where one perceives having a certain impairment is worse or better than other types of impairment in getting jobs or other opportunities, where one still uses compare and contrast such as comparing high or low functioning, and not realising the common barriers and struggles.

Third, the acceptance and embracing of ableist conception and labels disguised as progressive “wokeness”, including engaging and celebrating inspirational sentimentality in various forms in various mediums.

Conclusion

The above-mentioned building blocks pose both threats and opportunities to the disabled community in Malaysia.

I genuinely hope the leaders of organisations representing this community and activists of disabled people’s affairs alike can critically engage and strategically transform the current circumstances into the latter.

Muhamad Nadhir Abdul Nasir is a doctoral candidate at the University of Malaya and actively engaged as an independent consultant/researcher focusing on issues affecting disabled people