Reflecting essence of Merdeka

THE Association for Welfare, Community and Dialogue (Acid) extends heartfelt Merdeka greetings to all fellow Malaysians.

The true essence of the Merdeka spirit lies not in subservience to temporal power and dominance but in humility and solidarity, especially in our service to humanity.

In the Malaysian context, Merdeka should signify the establishment of a political, social and economic system dedicated to the common good, one that reflects the unity among our diverse ethnic and religious communities.

We urgently require an inclusive education system that is accessible to all, regardless of their financial means.

Another imperative aspect of this endeavour is the establishment of a healthcare system that ensures equal access to quality healthcare services for all citizens, irrespective of their background.

Our environmental aspirations should include clean air, while safeguarding our precious hillsides against the encroachments of unscrupulous corporate interests.

Simultaneously, we must strive for a sustainable public transportation system to effectively combat carbon emissions, thereby contributing to a healthier planet.

The foundation of our social and economic structure should be built upon the principle of engaging all stakeholders and distributing economic resources equitably. By doing so, we can empower individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds to thrive and contribute to our shared prosperity.

The true Merdeka spirit lies not in succumbing to divisive tribalism based on race and religion, which often serve the interests of certain political factions. Instead, it is embodied in our collective commitment to noble ideals.

Acid calls upon all Malaysians to nurture and embrace this genuine Merdeka spirit within their hearts as we journey into the years ahead.

It is regrettable that despite our liberation from divisive British colonialism, some ethno-religious politicians in our nation persist in perpetuating the divisive “divide and rule” mentality, which we must collectively strive to overcome.

Ronald Benjamin

Secretary

Association for Welfare, Community and Dialogue