Registrar must inform parties promptly

IT is of public interest that decisions made by relevant authorities are communicated as soon as possible to political parties as it will be helpful to third parties who are dealing with these organisations on any matters contractual in nature.

Quite often we have seen political parties at the receiving end for not complying with internal procedures in their undertakings and as a result complaints are lodged with the Registrar of Societies by party members.

And usually these complaints when investigated result in suspension or derecognition of office bearers. If internal election procedures of the party concerned are not complied with, the derecognition of office bearers is retrospective from date of election as the said election is invalidated.

The “office bearers” would be deemed to have lost their locus to contract or carry out their duties. Some may ratify their earlier actions or decisions at a subsequent meeting once the new office bearers are elected.

However the ratification of actions taken may not hold good as the earlier election of office bearers are declared not valid. The party may then want to move a fresh resolution which may be post contract or event.

Problems will arise when official complaints, contracts, legal or court documents entered are challenged on its validity as it was contracted with the earlier set of office bearers who are not recognised by the ROS.

