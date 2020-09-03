Rehabilitate, not punish, drug addicts

THE proposed law to send drug addicts to rehabilitation centres instead of prisons is a move in the right direction.

Drug addicts need to be rehabilitated of their addiction.

And prisons are not drug rehabilitation centres, they are correctional centres.

At present, drug addicts are in prisons because we do not have enough drug rehabilitation centres in the country.

Because of this situation, Malaysia is facing an impending prison overcrowding crisis.

According to a report, there are more than 68,000 inmates serving jail terms for various offences while the 42 prisons in the country have a capacity for only 52,000 inmates.

The majority of prisoners are in for drug addiction offences – over 46,000, which is around 64% of the total prison population.

The Prisons Department has drawn up a rehabilitation, reintegration, probation and community services programme for these inmates.

The department, through Corporate Smart Internship, has opened up job avenues for paroled inmates and ex-convicts.

The rehabilitation programmes and early release through parole and inmate probation systems for eligible prisoners gives them an impetus to start afresh.

The Prisons Department has also opened the doors for NGOs and various religious organisations to hold counselling and religious teachings for the drug addicts in prisons.

The religious associations have helped many released inmates secure jobs and place of accommodation.

Some of the freed inmates, who have been turned away by their families, go to halfway houses run by religious groups to help them in their rehabilitation.

The government should be commended for being very cooperative and allowing prisons and drug rehab centres to open their doors to religious organisations to hold meetings with inmates.

It is sad that some parents and families of the inmates refuse to pay them a visit when they are in prison.

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban