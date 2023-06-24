Reinstating public sector good governance

THE global commitment of Malaysia to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in building a better nation is at stake post-Covid-19.

The life-threatening pandemic has left us wondering about the essence of life and humanity.

Malaysia is confronted with a variety of difficult entanglements that must be resolved.

The country needs an integrated approach to both achieving the SDG and fighting the post-effects of the pandemic, which cannot be managed single handled.

This pandemic correspondingly indicates that governments of the 21st century need problem-solving resources that can no longer be supplied by only one agency because these have been driven by globalisation and the diversification of service offerings.

The launching of Malaysia Madani together with the Civil Service concept paves a brighter path for the Malaysian public sector in managing government policies that are becoming more complicated and global, instead of straightforward.

To overcome this, collaboration, cooperation and coordination among the public sector is required.

Sharing of resources, manpower, information, subject matter experts and engagement among all departments for better service delivery are the key success factors of the Malaysia Madani concept.

Implementation of public sector governance is becoming immensely important in handling problems and the move to transform the public sector from a fragmented structure to a collaborative one in a bid to successfully achieve the Madani concept.

Public sector governance is primarily concerned with civil service governance because the public sector is the nerve of the government that transforms the nation’s aspirations, values and integrity into effective development.

Therefore, public sector governance is important in fostering effective decision-making and efficient productivity of resources, and in enhancing transparency for the management of those resources in the name of the common good.

In accordance with that, institutionalising good governance in the public sector is a fundamental stepping stone to a successful government.

Good governance, above all, is saying no to questionable behaviour and fighting corruption.

It is a value-laden principle that promotes ideal institutional compliance in the conduct of public affairs.

In order to win the trust and credibility of the people good governance values are absolutely essential.

Furthermore, citizens today have more time, money and access to networks and information, which gives them the opportunity to influence public policy.

They also desire a greater level of direct participation when their interests are at stake.

Therefore, we are obligated to uphold the principles of good governance in the direction of greater transparency and improving inclusivity for robust and reliable policy-making and implementation processes for the common good.

Besides that, regulatory bodies and individuals working for governments alike must always be in the public interest.

The governing body should, therefore, adapt and incorporate the elements of good governance to ensure that people receive high-quality services and taxpayers too receive value for money.

In conforming with this, the right programmes, legislation and action plans should be implemented to meet the needs and acts of the people.

The government has the National Institute of Public Administration (Intan) and Public Service Department to aspire and inspire to sustain public sector governance while leading all ministries and government agencies to incorporate good governance elements in the decision-making process.

Intan offers training, courses and lectures on instilling and cultivating good governance in the public sector and citizen-centric services so that through a good decision-making process, civil servants can gain the trust of people.

In light of this, the public sector affirms the need of emulating good governance by reassessing and realigning outdated policies and strategies amid uncertain times such as now and in the future.

In the event of a crisis, plans must be in place to carry out duties that allow for a quick return to normalcy.

In truth, achieving full implementation of good governance in a single government is not an arduous task.

To make it a reality, however, foolproof initiatives must be taken to institutionalise good governance in the public sector.

Dr Bathmavathy Dalayga is deputy head of governance at the Centre of Public Policy, Project Management and Governance Studies.