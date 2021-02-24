Reinvigorate local tourism industry

THE Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the hospitality and tourism industry worldwide immensely. The industry is one of the main contributors to the country’s economy and as such, it must not be allowed to collapse. We must strive to maintain our tourism capacity and be ready for recovery.

A proper framework would help to revive the tourism industry domestically. Two important aspects of this framework are government response and consumer confidence.

“Will the movement control order (MCO 2.0) be lifted after March 4?” This is one of the most anticipated announcement that awaits Malaysians. Sadly, as we know, many hotels in Malaysia have closed, some have diversified to make sure they can sustain themselves and many more are expected to cease operations in the months ahead.

A statement from the Malaysian Association of Hotels said that MCO 2.0 has robbed the industry of any hope of recovery this year. The association is calling on the government to help the Malaysian tourism Industry survive the pandemic.

Since the country’s borders are still closed to foreign tourists, hotels depend on domestic tourists to generate revenue.

Looking back at Langkawi’s record last year, hotels in the jewel of Kedah received 1,000 bookings in an hour. It was a positive sign for the tourism industry. It is very important to gain consumer confidence to restart the industry.

This revival will depend on boosting people’s trust in travelling and easing the perception of risks involved.

Hotels are ready and have begun tailoring their response to local needs and demands, including the curation of creative guest experiences, to allow domestic travellers to immerse themselves in genuine local moments, health and wellness.

Consumers will value the enhanced cleanliness, safety and hygiene standards and this will give them the assurance and peace of mind when they stay in hotels.

Devaraj Kanagarajoo

Kuala Lumpur