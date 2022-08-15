Renewing despair, or is there still hope?

THE title of this review perhaps sums up my thoughts on the direction Malaysian politics is taking, having been a keen observer and commentator of it.

I will briefly touch on the main thesis of the book, especially from the essays written collaboratively, and those that capture the theme of the book in general. The central theme of the book is one of hope in the face of the complexities of Malaysia as a multicultural polity. The last essay, a collaborative one, seems to be the best in offering such a hope grounded in realism and in describing what actually is happening on the ground, and what voters need to know before they choose who to represent them, as servants of the masses first and foremost.

Through the essays, one can clearly understand the strength, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the socio-political-economic constructs of Malaysian politics.

On the deep state, Covid-19, and hope

In the first section of the collection, the authors independently assess the state of Malaysian politics in its entirety. The common theme is about how Malaysian democracy works, and how its arch enemy the “deep state” operates.

Enlightening it is to read Murray Hunter’s expose of issues in Malaysian politics. He scrutinises the deep state, laments the fate of Sabah and Sarawak, questions the “bodek culture”; (the political buttering and greasing for favours), and asks us to think of a “third force” in Malaysian politics.

The essays in the first section by Lim Teck Ghee are a tribute to DAP’s “political stalwart”, as many would call Lim Kit Siang.

Teck Ghee writes about Kit Siang’s selfless contributions and why the DAP is still in business. Four essays are devoted to the work of the seasoned politician and the strong-willed party, the DAP.

One must read closely Lim Teck Ghee’s tribute essays to understand firsthand what “democratic action” entails and why most of the analyses by the enemies of DAP can be considered faulty or lacking.

The second section is an exciting read. It addresses how the state and Malaysians have confronted the global pandemic of Covid-19. Because the essays were written as the pandemic was progressing, the authors provide an ethnographic commentary on how the country has dealt with the issue and lessons that can be learnt.

The guidance alone from the essays to our policymakers and politicians in dealing with similar future crises is invaluable.

From Teck Ghee’s caution that we must not criminalise China for the alleged Wuhan origin of the global pandemic, on how the issue of Uyghur Muslims of Xinjiang is misrepresented, to Murray Hunter’s excellent thoughts on how the lockdowns were politicised. This section gives readers a contemporary socio-political and problem-managing feel of a nation dealing with a “black swan event”.

Each essay in this section is a gem that must be read closely to understand how we view a world in crisis. But what will hope look like?

In the third section, two essays conclude this volume with a word, which many ordinary Malaysians want to see most about political change: Hope.

In the Introduction, we read: ”Ours is the hope or aspiration of what is needed to take on the dark forces and to spark Malaysians

towards real change. We hope the afterword offers some optimism to Malaysia’s politics in the spirit that some of the new political groupings are trying to put across today. A new vision, a new mission based upon equality, secularism and consensus, where people are not divided or manipulated by race or religion or other concocted cleavages can unshackle the nation’s youth for the long journey to the Malaysia that they deserve.”

These are key words of encouragement to readers in tune with what the essays throughout have proposed. Hope for a new coalition, cleaner blood in the old parties, a “third force”, so that there will be no buying off of politicians, and a new beginning of something visionary but not unrealistic - the authors have these in mind.

Hope has been elusive, though in this section the authors made it sound clear and achievable.

The finest passage

A powerful quote from the “Addendum” is worth mentioning:

“What really needs to be prioritised in advancing Malaysia’s actual place within the region and world today, and what Malaysia may want to tout internationally is the nation’s achievements based on merit, capacity to compete and technological advancement. This will require putting aside the baggage of race and religion, which has acted as a drag - see our loss of human talent and the brain drain since the New Economic Policy - and reforming national policies on education, agriculture, industry, innovation and equity to prepare for the real challenges of tomorrow.

Malaysia, if it is going to take up the challenges of today and tomorrow, at both regional and international levels, must radically

change its perspectives and policies to be race, religion and class blind while drawing on the best from all Malaysians. (Addendum, pgs 156-157)

Powerful ideas of hope are in this passage. But can they lead to an ideal that can be translated into political action, given the current level of socio-political consciousness of the people dumbed down by an unresponsive and cognitive-ethically-handicapped system of education?

Conclusion

I end this review with the feeling the authors have not only provided a definitive intellection of hope for Malaysians, in a world of political despair, in which things have fallen apart, and the centre appears unable to hold. They are also suggesting a way we can think of and act upon, come the 15th General Election.

But will this remain a hope, or can GE 15 be the beginning of a shift in voter-consciousness that can catalyse the real changes needed for “a new vision for Malaysia”?

Murray Hunter and Lim Teck Ghee’s Malaysia Towards GE-15 and Beyond is a must-read by anyone interested in the change that they wish to see, especially for their children.

Azly Rahman is an author of ten books on Malaysia and Global Affairs, an international columnist, and a global educator. He teaches courses in Cultural Perspectives, Global Issues, Cultural Studies, Cognitive Psychology and Sociology of the Future. He writes at Across Genres.