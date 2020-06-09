Reopen schools with strict controls

THE imminent reopening of our schools after a long shutdown is a necessary move. Health and education experts say it is important to make reopening schools a priority.

Schools should reopen under strict controls. Teachers, parents and students must understand that returning to class is going to be very different from school to school. Strict protocols that must be observed include no contact between parents and no idle talk.

Parents have to stay away from each other, teachers have to minimise contact with each other and those who are most vulnerable to the virus, older teachers or those with health conditions must stay home .

Education experts say the disruption to school education has been severe. The greatest cost is to the children, and especially those who do not have large homes with speedy Wi-Fi and patient or knowledgeable parents who can help with home schooling. Also, a lot of parents may already be suffering from “home-schooling fatigue”.

In short, there are no options without any risks, but the priority should be returning to classrooms under strict health protocols.

Face-to-face learning promotes social interaction, which is important. China, Germany, Denmark, New Zealand and Australia have already reopened their schools.

Sze Loong Steve Ngeow

Kajang