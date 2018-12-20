Resilient reform for GLICs and GLCs

On DEC 10, minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Mujahid Yusof Rawa dropped a bombshell. The pilgrims fund Lembaga Tabung Haji (LTH) had violated Section 22(3)(a) of the Tabung Haji Act 1995 as it was paying dividends (or hibah) to its depositors despite having a deficit of RM4.1 billion. Its 2017 accounts had already red flagged that its liabilities were at RM74.4 billion as opposed to its assets of RM70.3 billion. The minister’s announcement prompted Marang MP Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and some Umno members to quickly come to the defence of LTH by calling for a Royal Commission of Inquiry and appealing to depositors not to withdraw their savings.

Their call underlines a larger concern. According to the Report on the Rehabilitation and Restructuring Plan for Lembaga Tabung Haji, 2018, “13% of the depositors hold almost 50% of the total deposits with the highest depositor having a balance exceeding RM190 mil.” Any sudden and large withdrawals will have an adverse effect on LTH’s survival and impact on smaller depositors who have put their life savings for their pilgrimage or as investment.

To most Muslims, LTH, established as a statutory body in 1963, offers the financial means and opportunities for them to fulfil their religious obligation to perform the Haj. Over the years, LTH’s role as a savings financial institution expanded to a savings-investment conglomerate, investing in syariah-compliant vehicles while keeping to its social obligation.

Not surprisingly, LTH depositors have great confidence in the fund as it was ranked one of the top seven government-linked investment companies (GLICs), standing together with the Employees Provident Fund, Retirement Fund (Inc), Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera, Permodalan Nasional Bhd, sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd, and the government’s primary holding company, Minister of Finance Inc. As of 2017, these seven GLICs hold majority ownership of 35 public-listed companies and control about 42% market capitalisation in Bursa Malaysia.

If LTH is doing so well, how did it incur such a large deficit?

This is not the first time LTH faced such financial controversies. In 2001, just after the Asian financial crisis, auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers reported that LTH had made risky investments and fraudulent withdrawals amounting to RM9 million. Datuk Mohamad Bakke Salleh as the then chief executive officer (CEO) was roped in to save LTH. LTH recovered and became more professionally managed, allowing it to continue serving pilgrims for the Haj.

History repeats itself. The same auditor is again stating that LTH net assets have declined consistently since 2013 (see table). Dividends were distributed through unrealistic policy adjustment to “defer impairment losses” and hence the RM4.3 billion deficit was not recognised in 2017. Basically the management of LTH delayed reporting the diminishing value of its assets in order to continue paying hibah.