Respect Fadiah’s right to express her views

POLICE are investigating activist Fadiah Nadwa Fikri under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 over a peaceful gathering at Dataran Merdeka on Saturday. This is deeply troubling.

For the rakyat, the political situation appears to be regressing.

All of us have a right to be heard and to ensure that our views are not sidelined and ignored.

Fadiah, a human rights defender known to uphold truth and justice, has already been targeted for investigations – the first casualty of this political crisis – and such conduct by the powers that be is unwarranted and unacceptable.

It is the right of the rakyat to respond to issues.

All Malaysians have the right to assemble and freely express this in a peaceful and democratic manner. These are our constitutional rights.

We condemn the online intimidation and harassment against other individuals who participated in and spoke at the gathering.

We urge the police to stop investigating Fadiah under the Sedition Act or any other law.

We also urge the government to uphold and protect our citizens’ rights to freedom of expression and freedom of association and assembly.

Joint-Action Group For Gender Equality

Endorsed by

All Women’s Action Society

Association of Women Lawyers

Women’s Aid Organisation

Foreign Spouses’ Support Group

KRYSS Network

Justice for Sisters

Persatuan Sahabat Wanita Selangor

Sarawak Women for Women

Sisters In Islam

Tenaganita

Women’s Centre for Change