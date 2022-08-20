Respond to feedback and complaints

THE Public Service Department director-general, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah, in a letter issued to the secretaries-general of all ministries said every public servant must be positive upon receiving views, suggestions or criticism from any stakeholder to improve the delivery of public service.

“A public official should show a responsive attitude towards feedback and complaints made by public services customers.”

Mohd Shafiq hit the nail on the head. We hear of complaints and grievances by the public on inefficiency, indifference and lack of courteousness of staff in certain government departments and agencies via “Letters to the Editor” and through social media almost on a daily basis. But there is hardly any response from these public servants.

Extracts of complaints are sometimes widely circulated through WhatsApp. Yet, we do not receive any response from the relevant departments. Why are we ignored? Are the civil servants and officials oblivious to these complaints or that they just cannot care less?

The rakyat, as taxpayers and the major stakeholders of public service, deserve better. Our views, feedback and grievances should not be disregarded or go unheeded.

Hopefully, the director-general will follow up with another letter directing all ministries and departments to respond to all letters or complaints received from the public, all in the good name of the civil service.

This practice was in force during the tenure of the former chief secretary to the government, Tan Sri Mohd Sidek Hassan.

Dr Pola Singh